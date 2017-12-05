Semester rewind: A recap of UNC Charlotte’s fall

As the semester comes to a close, let's look back at what has happened in the past few months

Atkins Library is full of students studying for exams, Christmas lights are being hung, and plans are being made for winter break. Once again, a fall semester at UNC Charlotte is coming to an end. Let’s look back at what has happened in the past few months.

September

One year since the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

The Black Lives Matter movement has been prevalent in the country since the shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2013 but it hit close to home in 2016 when Keith Lamont Scott was shot by a police officer just a few miles from the UNC Charlotte. Protests erupted throughout the city and on campus. The events of that month were remembered this September, one year later, with several events hosted by UNC Charlotte including a social justice organization fair and a public discussion.

“Colored” sign hung above resident hall water fountain

A photo of a “colored” sign above a water fountain in Holshouser hall went viral on social media. The student responsible came forward to Housing and Residence Life staff in a written message saying “there was no intention to hurt anyone or insinuate that UNC Charlotte represented or approved of racist beliefs, nor do I believe in them.” In a mass email, Chancellor Philip L. Dubois said “intolerance and bigotry have no place within the inclusive culture we strive to achieve at UNC Charlotte.” Dubois also said that the student would meet with university officials to review the incident under the Student Code of Responsibility.

October

42nd annual International Festival

The university held its annual International Festival on Oct. 14. The event attracts the Charlotte community to campus for a day of experiencing culture through food, dance and music. Over 50 countries were represented.

Homecoming Week

Niner pride was at its peak during Homecoming Week in October. Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Jay Pharaoh performed for the Homecoming Comedy Show in Halton Arena. Other events throughout the week included Trivia Night, Basketball Madness, Rave on Crave and the Homecoming Stroll Competition, all of which led up to the Homecoming Parade. The Charlotte 49ers took the win at the Homecoming game against UAB. During halftime, Junior Tyriq Evans and Senior Ena Walker were crowned homecoming king and queen.

November

Students react to class scheduling change

The chancellor announced in a mass email that there would be a change in class scheduling starting fall 2018. Any Monday, Wednesday class between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. will be 50 minutes with a third class on Friday. Currently, these Monday, Wednesday classes are 75 minutes with no class on Friday. According to Dubois, the change is a proposed solution to congestion on campus. An online petition against the change received over 7,000 signatures. Andrew Sarber, the creator of the petition, wrote “many students like to construct their schedules so they are free on Fridays to do homework and free up their weekends.”

