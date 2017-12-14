Price out as head coach

Mark Price will no longer be the head coach for the Charlotte 49ers basketball team, Chancellor Dr. Philip Dubois and Athletic Director Judy Rose announced Thursday afternoon. Price was in his third year with the program, so far this season the team is 3-6.

Assistant coach Houston Fancher will serve as interim head coach. This season also marks Fancher’s third season with the Niners. Before coming to the Queen City, Fancher served as Appalachian State’s head coach for nine years.

During his time with the Charlotte program, Price had a 30-42 record, and he was 16-20 in conference play.

The team resumes play Monday, Dec. 18, at ECU and then travels to USF later in the month. The 49ers begin conference play Dec. 30 at Old Dominion.

