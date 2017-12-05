Preview: 49ers, Demon Deacons to Clash in Halton

Charlotte set to take on in-state foe Tuesday night

The Charlotte 49ers are set to play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in Halton Arena.

Last Time Out

A year ago on Wednesday, these two teams clashed in Winston-Salem and the Demon Deacons defeated the 49ers, 91-74. Senior Braxton Ogbueze led the charge for Charlotte offensively with 20 points. Jon Davis added in 16 points and a team-high in rebounds (5), assists (4) and steals (3). The Niners shot 45 percent from the field for the game, but only 28 percent from deep.

Wake Forest was led by John Collins with 22 points. Collins also collected an impressive 15 rebounds, by far a game-high. Bryant Crawford followed Collins with 15 points.

Scouting the Opposition

Collins, now in the NBA, will not be a threat in this year’s game. Charlotte transfer and Wake Forest guard Keyshawn Woods, however, will be. Last year, Woods had 12 points on 5-9 shooting. This year, he is averaging 15.6 points per game and shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Even more impressive, he’s shooting 88.9 percent from the free throw line, so in a late-game situation, he’s not the one to be fouling. Also returning with Woods from last year, Crawford is leading the team with 16.3 points per game. He shoots it even better from the line than Woods does at an eye-popping 92 percent. These are two guys Charlotte has to focus on when watching film and heading into the match-up Tuesday night.

Charlotte’s Keys to the Game

Get Jon going. It can’t be said enough. He is the leader of the team and they go as he goes. He’s got to come out strong from the start and, metaphorically, punch Wake Forest right in the mouth. Get them on their heels and keep the pedal to the metal all game long. Fall behind early, and we’ve seen it all year, the outcome will probably not be in Charlotte’s favor.

Play disciplined defense. Woods and Crawford are going to look to score. Both being guards, Davis and Andrien White will probably be their match-ups. White is known for being one of Charlotte’ best on-ball defenders, so he’s got to show that tomorrow to give Charlotte a chance to win the game. So far this season, opposing guards haven’t had much of a problem scoring, so that trend has got to stop Tuesday.

Get other guys involved. Davis doesn’t have to play hero ball. He has some serious weapons at his disposal. Forward Najee Garvin has shown how he worked in the off-season, displaying much improvement in his jump shot and post-scoring abilities. Also, redshirt guard Ryan Murphy can shoot the lights out if he gets going. The more Davis gets these guys involved, the more opportunities will open up for him and that’s a scary thought for opposing teams.

The game will air on Stadium’s Facebook stream or you can listen on the radio at ESPN 730 The Game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

