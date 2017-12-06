November Report: Women’s Basketball

What the first month of play has held for the 49ers

The Charlotte 49er women’s basketball team sports a 2-5 record through their first month of play. It’s been a very up-and-down first part of the season, but with coach Cara Consuegra at the helm, they can definitely right the ship and get back to their winning ways.

Season Recap

11/10 – Charlotte opened the season with a 75-72 victory against Duquesne featuring a 10-point fourth quarter comeback. Redshirt senior Nyilah Jamison-Myers had a team-high 18 points to lead the way while sophomore Dara Pearson posted a then career-high 11 rebounds, a record she’s since broken.

11/12 – Then, Charlotte traveled to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. In a 14-point defeat, senior Amaya Ransom poured in 18 points on 3-8 (37.5 percent) shooting from deep, but the Niners shot only 37 percent from the field as a team, while Wisconsin shot 48 percent.

11/16 – Charlotte would then host Rutgers in a Thursday night match-up resulting in a 23-point loss. A slow start was the doom of the 49ers in this one, falling behind 22-6 at the end of the first quarter. Pearson did break her previous career-high of 11 rebounds, posting 12 in this game. Freshman Octavia Wilson also scored a career-high 21 points, including an impressive 15-19 (78.9 percent) from the free throw line.

11/18 – A couple of days later, the Niners would get back to the right side of the win/loss column, defeating UNC-Asheville, 51-47. This win moved Charlotte back to .500 for the year. Junior Laia Raventos led the team with 19 points on 7-14 (50%) shooting.

11/23 – Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Charlotte participated in the Puerto Rico Clasico, where they met coach Consuegra's Alma mater, Iowa. The Niners would drop the contest, 77-64. Ransom posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Raventos scored a team-high 18 points. Charlotte was outscored 23-8 in the second quarter after leading by 12 at the end of the first and couldn't recover.

11/25 – In Charlotte's second and final game of the Puerto Rico Clasico, they suffered a heart-breaking loss to North Dakota State, 71-70. With just over 10 seconds to play, Ransom hit a go-ahead three pointer to give the Niners a 70-68 lead before NDSU's Madison Guebert knocked down the game-winning triple at the horn.

11/30 – Charlotte rounded out the month of November with a contest in Greenville against East Carolina but fell short, 58-55. The Niners held a slim three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Pirates by nine in the third, but couldn't hold on. Raventos struggled in this one, compiling 10 turnovers throughout the game.

Analysis

The Charlotte 49er women’s basketball is certainly missing star guard Grace Hunter, who transferred to NC State this past off-season. Last year, Hunter averaged 16.6 points per game to go along with 7.6 rebounds and was a force for the team. She seemed to be involved in every play somehow and whenever something needed to be done, she did it.

Since Hunter left, a newcomer has burst onto the scene for Consuegra and the women’s team, freshman guard Octavia Wilson. Wilson averages 11.1 points per game, third-highest on the team, but her real expertise is on the defensive end. She has become the premier on-ball defender for the team, always being the first to pick up the opposing ballhandler as soon as they cross the half-court line. She currently has eight steals on the year, second on the team.

If Wilson and her counterparts continue to build chemistry and buy into Consuegra’s “team first” mentality, this team will be a force to be reckoned with.

