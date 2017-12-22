Niners narrowly lose to Davidson

Another close game results in heartbreak for Charlotte

Amaya Ransom scored 14 points and seven rebounds, Laia Raventos registered 13 points and six boards, but the Charlotte 49ers came up short and dropped a 68-66 decision to the Davidson Wildcats. Octavia Wilson added 12 points for the Niners to go with four steals, and Raventos also tallied four steals. Freshman Mariah Linney added nine points and five dimes, Jaida Robinson had eight points and five boards, and Dara Pearson had 10 rebounds for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Davidson was led by Mackenzie Latt’s 23 points and 12 rebounds. Justine Lyon added 19 points and seven dimes on a poor shooting night (6-18 FG, 1-9 3FG) and Katie Turner registered 17 points and five dimes with five three-pointers. The Wildcats won the game, despite being outrebounded 39-38 and outshot from the field. Charlotte shot 39 percent from the floor, while Davidson managed to shoot 36 percent.

The Wildcats started quickly out of the gates, as they went on a 6-0 run to open things up. Charlotte countered with a 10-4 spurt, as Raventos’ defense and Linney’s shooting got them back into it. Charlotte kept going to the foul line and made the most of their opportunities, while Davidson kept knocking in shots from long range. Charlotte, which shot 23-31 (74 percent) from the line for the game, went into the second quarter leading 21-20.

The second quarter featured more back-and-forth action. After a Charlotte bucket, the Wildcats countered with another 8-0 run that was bookended by another threeball from Turner. Wilson scored a bulk of her points in the quarter, as the freshman phenom kept getting to the line. Davidson’s wings couldn’t stay in front of her. Wilson’s points were the last of the quarter for Charlotte, and the 49ers went into the locker room up 36-35.

After another lead change, Charlotte went on another 6-0 run, sparked by Pearson and Linney. Davidson continued to play back evenly, as Latt started to take over down low. The Wildcats shot 4-14 (28.6 percent) from the floor but hit 5-6 from the line, and they were able to score 13 points in the quarter compared to Charlotte’s 16. The 49ers went into the final frame up ahead 52-48.

Davidson came out of the gates of the fourth with a 9-0 run that gave them a 57-52 lead. The Niners eventually tied the score, but a scoring lull ensued. Trailing 65-64, Ransom’s layup temporarily gave them the lead, 66-65 with less than 90 seconds remaining. However, Turner hit her last back-breaking triple with 37 seconds remaining to go up 68-66. Charlotte fouled Davidson, and they missed both free throws, and a jumpball gave Charlotte the ball back with less than five ticks remaining in the game. The Niners got a good look at the horn, but the shot didn’t fall.

Charlotte, now 3-8, will look ahead to Dec. 28, when they will play host to South Carolina State. The game will tip off at 7 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Category:Sports, Women's Basketball