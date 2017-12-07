Niners fall to Deacons; slip into 3-5 record

Charlotte continues three game losing streak, suffers 80-57 loss

Charlotte (3-5) was unable to get a win in their meeting with Wake Forest (5-4), losing 80-57. The Niners were unable to keep up their work as a unit to play solid defense and maintain control and possession of the ball.

Jon Davis lead the Niners with 14 points while Murphy would be just behind him with 9 points off of his three baskets from behind the three point line.

Within the first five minutes of play, the game would see it’s only two lead changes of the night as well as it’s only three ties. The Deacons held a 5-0 lead until Jailan Haslem would get sent to the line to make a free throw and give Charlotte their first points of the game. Davis would then take a steal and turn it into into a crowd-shaking dunk on a breakaway. In the next Charlotte possession Haslem would add an offensive rebound put-back to tie the game at 5-5 at 17:15. Hudson Price would bring Charlotte to their first lead of the night with with a layup to bring the game to 7-5 Niners.

Some more quick points by a few Deacons, including team-leading scorer Bryant Crawford, a layup from Hudson Price and some free throw by Davis put the game at 10-9, Wake Forest at 15:57.

After Wake Forest took back the lead with two free throws, Ryan Murphy would sink a three off of the backboard to tie Charlotte 12-12 at 15:26. In the next eight minutes the Niners would only score four to the Deacon’s 20 points.

A portion of the Niners’ bench would contribute to the scoring, but would only add 26 to Wake Forest’s 44. Murphy led the bench with nine while Jaylan McGill also contributing seven. Najee Garvin would add six from the bench and Milos Supica chipped in six.

Charlotte would finish the game at only 30.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from the three, but would shoot 80% from the free throw line going 22-31. The Deacons would only go 13-23 from the line, shooting only 56.5 percent.

“We’ve got to find a way to get it going, we’re not playing good basketball right now,” said Coach Mark Price. “You’ve got to make shots and you can’t turn the ball over, it’s as simple as that and we didn’t do either one of those things well.”

The Charlotte 49ers will hit the court again on the road, Sunday, Dec. 10th at 1 p.m. against the Chattanooga Mocs.

