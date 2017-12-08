Hogs Hold Off 49ers, 73-72

Rough third quarter leads to Razorback comeback

Laia Raventos notched 17 points, six steals and six dimes, Jaida Robinson added 15 points and six boards off the bench, but the Charlotte 49ers suffered a one-point defeat to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road.

Amaya Ransom added 14 points, and Dara Pearson had a career-high 19 rebounds to go with her six points for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Devin Cosper had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Arkansas, while Malica Monk added 15 points and Jailyn Mason had 12. The Razorbacks shot 26-75 (34.7 percent), while Charlotte shot 27-74 (36.5 percent). The Niners also won the rebounding battle 58-45.

“For us, obviously, a disappointing game. I felt like we did enough to put ourselves in position to win the game, and it was little plays down the stretch that they were tougher than us,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “We’re a really young team. This is the fourth game that we’ve been in the game and we couldn’t finish… We’re just not ready to win yet. We don’t know how to make those plays.”

Neither team got off to a particularly hot start, as the Niners managed only four points while the Razorbacks were scoreless through the midway point of the quarter. Arkansas responded with a 6-0 run that gave them their first lead of the game, and the teams battled back and forth. The Niners, who shot 8 for 21 in the first period, ended the quarter with a 6-0 run of their own, capped by Ransom’s first three-ball of the day.

The Niners came out of the gates in the second quarter, as they went on an 8-2 run to keep the Hogs at bay. This time, Charlotte converted eight of their 16 field goals, and they went on another 7-2 run at the end of the period, thanks to Raventos’ efforts. Charlotte went into the half up ahead 37-30.

In the third quarter, the Niners went cold. Charlotte shot 3-17 (17.6 percent) in the frame, but was able to make up for it at the free throw line. Charlotte shot 6-10 from the line, accounting for half of their points, but Arkansas started the period with an 8-0 run and ended with another 9-0 run. Raventos continued to lead the 49ers, as Nyilah Jamison-Myers (eight points) was saddled by foul trouble. Charlotte was able to tie the score at 49 heading into the fourth quarter.

Once again, neither team made much of a dent in the scoreboard at first, but the Hogs soon rattled off another 7-0 run to give them the lead midway through the period, 59-54. The Niners continued to fight, but Arkansas went on a game-changing 7-0 run with less than two minutes remaining to go-ahead 70-64. Ransom made a layup and Raventos hit her three-pointer with four ticks remaining in the game after a foul. However, the Razorbacks won the foul game. Mason’s final two points came at the line to push the lead to 73-69, and Ransom’s final three-ball dropped to provide the last points.

“Obviously, number 21 (Cosper) had a great game. Most of the second half, our huddles were all about trying to be able to contain her better… We did not do a good job of that in the second half,” Consuegra said. “We’ll just continue to improve. But it was a great battle tonight between two teams that are just gonna continue to get better.”

Charlotte won’t play again until December 18, when they will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 11 a.m. The game will be the second of three straight road games after the student-athletes will have a break for their exams.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Category:Sports, Women's Basketball