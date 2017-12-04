49ers Fly Past Eagles, 78-49

Balanced scoring, rebounding effort leads Niners to win

Nyilah Jamison-Myers notched 18 points and seven boards in only 19 minutes, Amaya Ransom added 12, and the Charlotte 49ers never trailed as they routed the Coppin State Eagles 78-49 in their first home game since mid-November.

Junior guard Laia Raventos flirted with a near triple-double, as she matched a career-high with 11 assists to go with her seven points and seven rebounds. She also only had two turnovers compared to 10 at East Carolina and had four steals. Dara Pearson had a near double-double, as she contributed nine points and eight boards, and freshman Mariah Linney added nine points off the pine.

Meanwhile, the Eagles could never really get going offensively. Oluwadamilol Oloyede led the way with 17 points, and Chance Graham added nine points and nine boards for a near double-double. She also added five steals. Charlotte made the night tough for Coppin State leading scorer Genesis Lucas. Lucas, who came into the game averaging 19.7 points and 4.6 assists, finished 2-14 from the field (14.2 percent) for six points, five dimes and five turnovers.

“I was really pleased with our defense on their best player, number 2,” Charlotte coach Cara Consuegra said. “Holding her to six points is certainly improvement in understanding playing personnel better. … We talked about how we wanted to win the transition game in this game, and I thought we obviously did that.”

The 49ers won the battle in fast break points 16-5 and also had better bench production. The Charlotte bench outscored the Eagles’ 26-21, bouyed by Linney’s performance, as well as Lauren Harley’s (seven points) and Jaida Robinson’s (six points, eight rebounds). Senior Jada Martin also tallied a career high four points and two boards for the Niners.

Charlotte raced out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. During the frame, the Niners found offense in Jamison-Myers and Linney. After starting the game out on an 8-0 run, Linney scored seven points during the period, including a treyball that gave the Niners a 10-point lead, 15-5. Raventos tallied five dimes as the team racked up four steals, and converted all of them into eight fastbreak points. Meanwhile, the Eagles shot a dismal 3-15 from the floor while the 49ers converted 7-14 field goal attempts.

The second quarter belonged to Jamison-Myers. The forward poured in nine points and had two blocks during the quarter, sparking the 49ers. Raventos handed out three more assists to bring her total to eight before the half, and freshman Octavia Wilson dished out three of her six assists during the frame as well. The Eagles looked to build some momentum after going on a 7-0 run to bring the deficit to 22-14, but the Niners responded with a game changing 13-0 spurt that ended with Jamison-Myers’ ninth point coming at the halftime buzzer. Lucas went cold during the quarter, as she shot 0-6 from the floor, and the Eagles trailed 37-16 at the half.

The third quarter featured a lot of back and forth buckets, with the Niners leaning on Pearson for scoring. Pearson tallied seven points and five boards during the quarter, helping push the Charlotte lead to 32. Raventos handed out three more assists to reach 11, but the Eagles went on a 9-0 run themselves to bring the deficit to 23 points. A buzzer beater cut the deficit to 60-35 going into the fourth quarter. The third quarter featured Martin’s two scores, including an offensive rebound and putback.

In the fourth, the Niners put their foot on the Eagles’ necks, as Linney ran the fast break to perfection on the way to a 10-0 run to open the gates. Charlotte built its largest lead at the 6:57 mark, when they went up by 35 points. By the game’s end, the 49ers had scored 54 points in the paint to CSU’s 22, and converted 35 points off of turnovers. Charlotte won the game 78-49 after Harley scored the final points.

“We were supposed to come out and beat that team. …. It doesn’t mean we’re where we need to be,” Consuegra said. “We still have to keep working and improving because we still have a lot of good teams in front of us on this schedule. We’re going to stay urgent and we’re going to keep working.”

Charlotte will play its next game on the road as the Arkansas Razorbacks will play host on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. The game will be the start of another three-game road trip, and can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

