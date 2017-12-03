49ers comeback falls short 87-82 to James Madison

Price scores career high, not enough for Charlotte

Charlotte was led by Hudson Price’s career-high 24 points, but it was not enough for the 49ers (3-4) second half comeback, which fell short in an 87-82 loss at James Madison (3-6).

Charlotte had three players in double-figures, Price with 24 points. He scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half. He also had a career-high eight rebounds. Jon Davis had a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Davis also had six rebounds. Andrien White had 13 points. Najee Garvin came off the bench and scored eight points with nine rebounds. Austin Ajukwa added eight points.

The 49ers shot 46 percent from the field including 10-for-23 from three and 84 percent from the free throw line.

Charlotte was in foul trouble most of the game. Najee Garvin fouled out with 33 seconds left in the game. Andrien White, Hudson Price, and Austin Ajukwa each had 4 personal fouls. All of the 49ers fouls led to James Madison shooting 20-for-27 from the free throw line.

James Madison had four players in double-figures led by Stuckey Mosley’s 25 points. The 49ers could not stop Develle Phillips who scored 17 points going 7-for-9 from the field with eight rebounds. James Madison also tallied 17 second-chance points.

At halftime, the 49ers were down 49-35 and even though they didn’t make the comeback that they needed, they did outscore the Dukes 47-38 in the second half.

Every time Charlotte was making a run, the Dukes responded with a run of their own.

With 15:48 left in the second half, James Madison increased their lead to 20 points. The 49ers went on a 20-8 run over the next seven minutes to cut James Madison’s lead to 71-63 with 7:51 remaining in the second half.

Charlotte fought back in the second half, cutting the James Madison lead to 85-80 on a Davis layup with only 21 seconds left. Mosley was fouled after that and made both free throws to help keep the lead for the Dukes.

“It was a disappointing game for us. I thought we played well in the second half. We got off to a really slow start in the first half. JMU came out on fire. We were playing from behind the whole game, it is tough to win on the road if you do that,” Charlotte coach Mark Price said.

Charlotte returns home to play Wake Forest on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

