TV REVIEW: ‘The Gifted’ – ‘threat of eXtinction’

"This is a war and we're on the same side, its the only relationship we need."

Spoilers Ahead for “The Gifted” Season 1, Episode 8

Put on your big boy or girl pants and strap yourself in, because we have a lot to cover in this episode of “The Gifted,” but you probably already knew that by the name of the episode. So first off I want to name “The Gifted” as the “King of flashbacks,” because this episode started off with a flashback that takes place in London, England in 1952. The flashback shows a guy sitting at a desk in a high rise apartment surrounded by newspapers with titles such as Mutant Terrorists, Evil Twins and Mutant Terror Attack. A female character enters the room just as Interpol breaks in to arrest the two. The two hold hands and smile as a bright light blocks the view of what’s making the officers scream out in terror. Flash-forward to the present, Reed sits down with his family to tell them that from the information they have gathered, they have learned that Sentinel Services is working closely with Trask Industries, and that Trask Industries is doing experiments on mutants and turning them into weapons. Reed tells his family that his dad used to work for Trask Industries years ago and that he is going to seek him out to get some answers. This comes as a shock to the family since he told them for years that his dad was dead, but that was a lie. Reed’s father never showed love or affection to him and his mother treated them badly until his mother finally left him. Reed hasn’t spoken to his father since, but now he needs to talk to him to get some answers. We transition to Johnny (aka Thunderbird), Marcos (aka Eclispe) and Clarice (aka Blink) heading out to a church that is hiding mutant refugees for them to pick up and take back to base. Lorna (aka Polaris) was supposed to come but, she is still mad at Marcos for working with the Cartel in the last episode.

When they arrive at the church, one of the refugees talks with Johnny. Her name is Esme and she is a telepath and she has been getting some weird readings from a mutant refugee among them. She points out a quiet Asian female in a grey sweatshirt named Chloe. Johnny goes to confront her, but realizes she has the same tattoo on her arm as his old friend Wes had. At that point we learn that her power is super speed and she has some kung-fu skills to match. She starts freaking out and attacking any and everyone. Marcos traps her with his solar powers while Clarice opens a portal for Johnny to attack from a blind spot and knock her out. Back at HQ, they have her locked up in a cell and figured out that she is a spy sent by Sentitel Services to find the Mutant Underground and expose them. Johnny leaves with Reed to help him track down his father to get answers about Trask Industries. Johnny leaves Marcos and Lorna in charge of interrogating Chloe for information. We move over to Clarice, who in this episode develops a relationship with a little girl with blue skin named Nora. We later learn that Nora was living at the foster home that Clarice used to live at before it was raided by Sentinel Services. Nora saw all of her friends killed in front of her and she is the only survivor of the attack. Clarice learns that Nora is having problems sleeping, because every time she sleeps, she dreams about the attack and sees her friends dying over and over again. Clarice decides to put personal feelings aside and goes to Sonya (aka Dreamer) for help by asking her to use her powers to take the memory away so she can sleep peacefully, which Sonya agrees too.

The team has trouble interrogating the speedster Chloe, so Lorna takes drastic measures and uses her powers to hover knives over Chloe, threatening to use them if she doen’t start talking. Marcos jumps in and starts arguing with Lorna about how she is going to far. Lorna backs off, but reminds Marcos that he used to do the same thing for the Cartel and from which it seems he is still doing. Marcos figures out that Chloe is on Kick. Kick is a drug specifically designed for mutants. It boosts their powers for awhile, but it’s super addictive and hard to quit. They use this info to help them get her to talk. Andy and Lauren work together to use their powers to restrain her while their mothers injects her with a drug to make her sleep. Afterwards, Polaris straps Chloe down to a table with metal bars. Catlin then injects her with some medicine to help wear off the effects of the drugs. They hope that after the drugs wear off, she will be willing to talk. When Chloe awakes she is in a clear state of mind and willing to cooperate, but can’t talk. It is believed that they did something to her at Trask to keep her from talking if she was ever captured. Catlin remembers the telepath Esme and how she can read minds and goes to get her assistance. Esme uses her powers and finds out that Trask Industries killed her husband and took her baby. Esme is also able to pull up the location of the lab that they used to turn her and other mutants like her into weapons. Chloe then dies shortly after that.

Reed and Johnny arrive in Chattanooga, Tennessee where Reed’s dad has opened up an antiques store after he stopped working at Trask Industries. After a very uncomfortable reunion Otto, who is Reed’s estranged father, talks about their family tree and how it ties into the events that are happening today. Otto tells Reed that his his father Andreas Strucker and his sister Andrea Strucker (which is Otto’s mother…yeah I know…incest) were terrorists and they were mutants. He tells Reed that Lauren and Andy have the same powers as they did, but when they hold each others hands and use their powers they became known as Fenris, meaning The Wolf. Otto then tells Reed that he himself is a mutant and he didn’t want burden his son when he was a mutant so he worked at Trask Industries to develop a cure for the mutant gene. All of his experiments failed but only one was a success and that success was a serum that only worked on Reed suppressing his mutant gene. Otto was hoping that the effects would be passed down to his children, but now he knows that failed.

As they continue talking they are interrupted by Johnny who informs them that somehow Sentinel Services has tracked them down to the shop and that they brought Wes. Otto goes downstairs to see if he can hold off Sentinel Services, but before he does, he tells Reed to protect Lauren and Andy and to protect the world from them. Sentinel Services want to search the building, but Otto won’t let them. He starts using his powers (which it looks like the same powers that Eclipse has) on them to get them to leave. For some reason it seems that Wes’ power to suppress other mutant powers does not work on him. Sentinel Services resort to gun violence and shoot him twice in the chest. This causes Otto to use his powers at full blast, blowing up half of the building. Sentinel Services leaves in retreat, leaving Johnny and Reed their chance to escape. As they leave out, Reed is in grief over seeing his dead father’s body on the ground, dying to protect him. Johnny also takes a loss as he sees his friend Wes was caught in the blast and dies in Johnny’s arms.

This episode was really good. We got learn about the Strucker family tree even though is was gross for involving incest, but we also got to see Esme, who is a telepath from the comic books and the mutant drug kick, which is also from the comic books. Esme was able to get the location of the lab, so I am pretty sure next week’s episode is going to involve an attack on the lab, which will be really cool. There should be much more action to come in the next few episodes since we are nearing the end of the season. This was episode eight and season one has a total of 13 episodes.

