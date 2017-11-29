Niners lose battle for the Hornet’s Nest

Charlotte lost to Davidson in intense game with a score of 85-70

Of only two Charlotte players in double digits, including Hudson Price with 10 for his third double figure scoring game of the season, Andrien White led the Niners with 22, stepping up to have his fourth double digit game this season in the midst of come-and-go teammate the evening, Jon Davis. Although the Niners came closer than their past two meeting, they would again fall to Davidson 85-70 in Halton Arena.

“I think our game plan was strong, all we had to do was execute on the offensive and the defensive end. I think that’s the one thing we’ll take away from this, is just executing what we’ve been working on all week,” White said.

White’s fourth double digit scoring game of the season was also the 40th of his career and came directly after a game in which he scored only four points and played only 14 minutes.

He certainly rose up to play a role in the Niners’ battle against the Wildcats, also going 12-13 from the free throw line and grabbing seven rebounds, as would Price.

Davidson’s level of intensity seemed to be a little too much for Charlotte at first, not giving them much time to get back on defense and get a stop very often. Even so, Charlotte contested fairly well and kept Davidson from knocking down as many shots as they probably would have otherwise.

“We knew they were going to come in hungry and we needed to be the tougher team tonight and we just weren’t. That’s something we’ve got to be able to find,” said Coach Mark Price.

Charlotte never caught up more than than the two point deficit that they reached in the first half. Davidson would hold a lead for the entirety of the game, with a halftime score of 37-32.

Coming out of a Charlotte timeout, Najee Garvin who would contribute eight points would finally bring the deficit to single digits at 18-10. The Niners would stay within single digits through the rest of the first half.

Charlotte’s bench would score 21 points, outdoing Davidson’s bench with only 18 points. Milos Supica and Jailan Haslem would lead with eight and six points, respectively. The Niner’s also scored 16 points off of 17 Davidson turnovers while the Wildcats only score 15 points off of 17 turnovers.

Davis would hit a jumper to bring the Niners to a 37-34 deficit to open the second half play.

Davidson would break away again after the first five minutes of second half play, keeping Charlotte from getting within more than 12 points for the rest of game, finishing the night with a 15-point lead.

Wildcats Peyton Aldridge and Kellan Grady would hit 2o point scoring games with 25 and 22 points. Two other Davidson players would reach double digits, with Jon Gudmunsson scoring 12 and Rusty Riegel adding 11.

Even so, what looked like it was going to be a repeat of an unfortunate night for free throw shooting, took a turn when White ended up at the line quite a bit to go 12-13 and lead the Niners to a free throw percentage of 65.4 percent.

Charlotte would go 4-8 behind the three-point line while their defense would keep Davidson from going more than 4-15 from the three. By the end of the game, the Niners had outdone the Wildcats from both the free throw line and the three point, but simply wouldn’t get as many good shots off from the field.

The Niners continued to make a come back-like run, but unfortunately were unable to clinch the Hornet’s Nest.

Charlotte looks for their next win on the road in a non-conference game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

