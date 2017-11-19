MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Wonder’ is a rare breed of family film with a message

Without ever being too heavy-handed or preachy, Stephen Chbosky's family drama is a sweet film with a wonderful message for all

Films with messages aren’t uncommon in Hollywood, and even family films with messages aren’t uncommon, either. That being said, films like “Wonder” don’t come around often, where the resounding principle behind the whole film is the message that it conveys through its story. Films like these can go one of two ways, 1. They can be heavy-handed, unsubtle, exploitative films that misunderstand the sheer message it was looking to convey, or 2. It does everything it says on paper, and if it’s lucky, it can do more. What hangs in the balance here is how the film can balance its presiding message against the writing, direction and cast without letting any element override the other, lest the film begin to feel less than sincere.

“Wonder,” luckily, finds this balance with a striking heart.

August “Auggie” Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) is a 10-year-old boy with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a condition that leaves him with severe facial deformities. While he’s had a total of 27 surgeries to correct it, his face still has quite a few irregularities in shaping and scarring. Up until this point, Auggie has been homeschooled by his mother, Isabel (Julia Roberts), but now, at the transition of middle school, she thinks it’s finally time to send him to a real school, to the behest of his wary father, Nate (Owen Wilson). Upon arriving to the school, Auggie finds support in his teacher, Mr. Browne (Daveed Diggs), as well as classmates Jack Will (Noah Jupe) and Summer (Millie Davis). Still, Auggie must use his strength to overcome bullying from a group of cruel children led by the rich, privileged Julian (Bryce Gheisar). Meanwhile, Auggie’s sister, Via (Izabela Vidovic) faces issues of her own in high school when she finds herself alone after her best friend, Miranda (Danielle Rose Russell) ditches her for a new crop of cooler friends.

What I think is really great about “Wonder” is that, while the film is primarily focused on Auggie’s story, it takes the time to backtrack and look at the reasonings behind many different character’s actions and their demeanors. Split up into chapters detailing each person, it lets the viewer know that not everything they see is cruel or misunderstood, but rather the effects of their own life being forced against them. In the case of some characters, how life with Auggie has shaped them as a person in either direction. The focus on characterization and really nailing down the human nature behind having someone like Auggie in your life, or even just how life itself can affect you as a person, is a really unique tactic that “Wonder” takes to paint a clearer picture of the story at hand.

And that’s where “Wonder” shines the most. This is a film that’s far more subtle and eloquent than a family film of this variety should be, and it makes it so much more accessible to every viewer watching it. Of course, sometimes things have to be spelled out a little clearer for younger viewers, making some dialogue a little obvious at times, but those are the sacrifices films like “Wonder” have to make to ensure that its message is heard across all ages, to which I think “Wonder” does and balances wonderfully. In this day and age, “Wonder” is a film we need, as it not only taps into millennial adolescence wonderfully, including the cruelty that internet culture has taught us all, but how to deflect against the norm and to choose kind. It’s quite a touching way to get to the heart of everyone involved.

Performances in the film are as strong as you would expect from a cast this well-rounded. Tremblay is wonderful as Auggie, who, again, finds a great balance in his character. There’s a lot of heartbreak and suffering in Auggie from his treatment at school, but at his core he’s a 10-year-old boy who loves to make people laugh. You might be surprised just how funny “Wonder” can be at times, and Tremblay delivers most of these laughs. Roberts is also the best she’s been in a while too. It’s interesting to see such a massive star like Roberts take a supporting role in a film (despite top billing) and letting the story behind her character take hold, rather than her presence itself. Roberts has always been one of my favorite actresses, but she’s definitely a leading lady, and letting “Wonder” use her only when she’s needed and really getting the best out of her in those moments is a wonderful way to utilize her without over-saturating the film with her. Same goes with Wilson, who often can be overbearing in many films, but finds a great presence here in the film, ditching his normal schtick for something much more subtle.

Other supporting performances are also commendable, primarily that of Vidovic as Via. Her storyline is one that I think all high schoolers can find some sort of refuge with, and Vidovic, new to the film scene, does a really good job portraying this sort of social desolation, while also realizing her place in Auggie’s life, really well. She reminds me of a young Brie Larson, ironic given she’s acting opposite Tremblay, and that bodes really well for films that I definitely want to see Vidovic in in the future. Diggs is also a great force in the film and while he isn’t given much to do really, he provides a calm and reassuring voice to Auggie at school that he, and the audience, need to hear. It should also be worth noting that Jupe is much better here in “Wonder” than he was in “Suburbicon.”

Sure, Auggie lives in a big brownstone in Brooklyn and lives quite a privileged life that most people wouldn’t be able to afford in their wildest dreams. He goes to a nice, private school and has no other worries beyond himself. This does sort of take audiences out of “Wonder” just for a bit when the family here isn’t particularly a realistic one that most moviegoers would identify with, but it’s not a big enough complaint to really dock anything.

“Wonder” is a great film with a great message that does so much more than a family film should be expected to do when dealing with something like this. It’s well-written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, which is no surprise, given his own adaption of his own book, “The Perks of Being A Wallflower,” hitting many of the same, if far more mature, elements in a similarly moving fashion. The performances are stellar all-around, with Tremblay continuing to prove his lasting effect he’ll have in Hollywood long after just being a “child star.” Most importantly, “Wonder” gets its message across wonderfully and does it in such a way that never feels heavy-handed or preachy. Besides, how can one really argue with the mantra, “Choose kind over being right,” other than perhaps our current working politicians? Perhaps it would be good for them to see “Wonder,” too.

4/5

Directed by: Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Izabela Vidovic, Noah Jupe, Mandy Patinkin, Daveed Diggs.

Runtime: 113 minutes

Rating: PG for thematic elements including bullying, and some mild language.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Walden Media and Participant Media, a Mandeville Films/Lionsgate production, “Wonder”

