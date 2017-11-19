MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Star’ is an importantly mediocre animated film

Despite telling an incredibly important story for Christian children, this animated retelling of the nativity simply can't balance enough tones to work

I’m not a particularly religious person, so I am not the target audience when it comes to “The Star,” but I’m definitely open-minded enough to go into the film and judge it on its merits as a film alone, rather than trying to connect religiously to the story that I just can’t connect to. But “The Star” is quite interesting, as it’s a studio-funded animated film about the birth of Jesus. Typically, religion is not something often touched upon in major Hollywood films, let alone children’s and animated films, but I think it’s pretty cool that “The Star” is a Christmas movie that doesn’t focus on Santa or elves or whatnot, but the historic reason behind the holiday. Christian or not, it’s definitely interesting to see a holiday movie being flipped beyond just what one would expect of one.

Unfortunately, while it’s definitely not explicitly bad, “The Star” really offers nothing that you haven’t seen before, done better.

Bo (voiced by Stephen Yeun) is a worker Donkey in Nazareth in 9 months B.C.. Wanting to escape his life, he plots an escape with the help of his older work counterpart (voiced by Kris Kristofferson) and his best friend, a bird, Dave (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), to which, in hiding, ends up at the home of Mary (voiced by Gina Rodriguez) and Joseph (voiced by Zachary Levi), who have just found out that Mary is pregnant with the Messiah Jesus Christ. Bo and Dave plan to escape Mary and Joseph’s when it’s quiet to join the Royal Caravan, but when King Herod (voiced by Christopher Plummer) sends a team out to kill Mary to keep himself the “True King,” Bo, Dave and new friend, sheep Ruth (voiced by Aidy Bryant), must travel to Bethlehem where Mary and Joseph have traveled for the census to save them before it’s too late.

It’s certainly a strange choice to make an animated nativity movie through the eyes of the animals, but it does work at some points. The thing that “The Star” has going for it the most is its absolutely fantastic voice cast behind it. The names mentioned above are maybe half of the total recognizable names in the voice cast, not including the queen Oprah Winfrey herself. The voice acting in the film is far better than the content and the animation itself, and when the film is serious, it really does help elevate the film to tell the story of the birth of Jesus in a way that’s nice and easy for younger viewers to understand. That being said, the film is often far too slapstick and out there for it to often fit into the story that it’s trying to tell. Obviously, “The Star” isn’t a direct re-telling of the story from the Bible, as it states at the end of the film, but the balance of the seriousness of the birth of Christianity and the slapstick nature of animal, including some crude, humor, doesn’t always work.

It also doesn’t help that “The Star” doesn’t have particularly good animation either. It’s quite rudimentary for an animated film made in 2017, especially one by Sony Pictures Animation. I can only surmise that the religious content of the film led funders to give less to the film than a non-religious film (the budget was $18 million, as opposed to the median $60 million a typical Sony Pictures Animation film receives), but it unfortunately still comes out on the film in the end. “The Star” often feels cheaper than it should and its quite the shame, as it does deal with some truly stunning locales that it could’ve really hammered in greatly. It’s also quite interesting to see “The Star” being Sony Pictures Animation’s first film not to be released in the 3D format since “Surf’s Up” over a decade ago, which I can also only assume to be from its budgetary shortage too.

The writing of “The Star” isn’t particularly subtle, nor do I think it needs to be, as it’s preaching the gospel of the nativity to children. The issue really comes in its humor, which never really sticks beyond a few laughs here and there throughout the short 86 minute runtime. That being said, the humor present isn’t really ever smart or clever. In such a wide universe that its setting allows it to be in, there are so many clever jabs it could make or jokes about the world surrounding it. Instead, it goes for cheaper, slapstick jokes that grow tiring after the first few scenes. “The Star” never feels obnoxious, thank god, but the film’s humor never does take enough shape to ever really feel fitting to the story at hand, and it unfortunately is misbalanced with the serious matter of the film.

“The Star,” though, does have a killer soundtrack of many popular, and some forgotten Christmas songs sung by many different famous artists. At first, I didn’t know what to think about contemporary artists being used in a film as its background music at times, but I came to really enjoy it come the end of the film, especially with Mariah Carey’s great version of “The Star,” of which the film is named after.

I wish I liked “The Star” more, because I’m right on the cusp of being able to ignore a lot that it does wrong just to enjoy it, even if I’m far from its target audience. That being said, I can’t imagine very young Christian children not loving a film like this, while older ones might tire of the film’s occasional childish humor, it still does excel at telling the serious side of its story in a clear and accessible way for children. The voice cast is stellar and the music is really great to hear throughout the film, but inconsistent tones in writing, poor animation, out-of-place humor that never sticks, and a general tedium about the whole film makes “The Star” feel much less holy than a film of this subject like this should feel like.

2.5/5

Directed by: Timothy Reckart

Starring: Stephen Yeun, Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Kris Kristofferson, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Aidy Bryant, Delilah, Mariah Carey, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

Runtime: 86 minutes

Rating: PG for some thematic elements.

Columbia Pictures and Affirm Films present, in association with Walden Media, Franklin Entertainment, The Jim Henson Company, a Sony Pictures Animation film, “The Star”

