MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Lady Bird’ is a nostalgia trip of expertly crafted means

Thanks to writer/director Greta Gerwig's meticulous world-building and incredible performances all around, this coming-of-age story hits a bullseye

“Lady Bird” takes place during the 2002-03 school year for our lead, the same year I moved to North Carolina from Texas at the cusp of my 6th birthday, starting first grade. These were the first years of my life where I actually began to concretely put together memories of specific pop culture events. I remember 9/11, even if it’s a fuzzy memory of my kindergarten year, but first grade is when I truly started to put two-and-two together and assemble what made me me from the pop culture that surrounded me. “Lady Bird” was the first time I could truly be nostalgic about a time long since passed in my short life. Even though it was only 14-15 years ago, the memories I hold from it have lasted me to this very day, leaving me with a real sense of wonder and excitement at any given point in “Lady Bird.”

And yet, “Lady Bird” is not a film that rests on nostalgia in any way. It rests on the shoulders of expertly crafted direction and wonderfully real performances all around.

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is a plucky 17-year-old high school senior “trapped” in Sacramento, California during her final year of Catholic High school in 2002. She has a complicated, combative relationship with her mother, Marion (Laurie Metcalf) and a loving, close relationship with her father, Larry (Tracy Letts). Her best friend, Julie (Beanie Feldstein) also shares many of her views, if in a more optimistic, less edgy way. They aren’t popular, nor are they outcasts, they just exist. Lady Bird soon begins to explore the world outside of her family and friends when her budding sexuality brings her to Danny (Lucas Hedges), an All-American theater kid, as well as Kyle (Timothée Chalamet), an edgy, holier-than-thou anarchist. Coupled with her growing anxiety about leaving college, including her want to leave California, Lady Bird experiences a year of growth and hardship as she learns the ins and outs of being an adult.

On the surface, “Lady Bird” sounds like a typical coming-of-age story, but beneath the façade of its synopsis on paper, this is an incredibly honest and real film about the power in growing up, and how to stay rooted in home, even when it’s your most resented object. As someone who pined to get out of Durham, North Carolina in high school to come to the big city of Charlotte in high school, and as someone who now pines to leave Charlotte for bigger things, this is something that hit incredibly close to home for me. “Lady Bird” cherishes each character in the piece like they were the main characters themselves, and writer/director Greta Gerwig makes sure no one goes unchecked in receiving a loving and thoughtful backstory, all within its tight 94 minute runtime.

Ronan is absolutely killer Lady Bird, with an incredibly real sense of anxiety about her character at all times that really represents the mannerisms of most American high school seniors, which is impressive for a 23-year-old Irish woman to achieve. Ronan, despite her age and existing prominence in Hollywood for over a decade now, can still pull off teenage roles with an ease and believability that most actresses couldn’t dream of, even in films that don’t match her talent level (luckily, “Lady Bird” does). Metcalf and Letts are also both absolutely fantastic as her parents, both lending a sense of love to Lady Bird that makes them seem more normal than any parent I’ve seen on screen this year. They aren’t perfect, they fuck up regularly, they do bad things and find ways, like all parents do, to redeem themselves. These are real characters with real lives that have more depth in their pinky than all of the characters in “Justice League” combined.

Other supporting performances, even the tiny ones, stand out. Hedges is adorably sweet and heartfelt as Danny. Chalamet plays perhaps one of the funniest characters I’ve seen this year in a film, if only because I feel like we all know a character like Kyle. Feldstein is wonderfully charismatic and surprisingly dynamic as Julie. Even Lois Smith’s small role as Lady Bird’s headmistress of her school is deep and profound. Everyone in the film hits their marks wonderfully and it’s an absolute joy to watch.

While “Lady Bird” is an indie film with an indie heart, it never once feels pretentious or that it might be better than something else out right now. Gerwig’s genius writing is mixed wonderfully with her seamless direction that almost seems to be not there. There’s a sense of invisibility to Gerwig’s direction that works so wonderfully for “Lady Bird.” This isn’t a film that needs fancy aesthetics or visual metaphors, but only the story at hand telling itself in the most organic way possible. There isn’t a moment in “Lady Bird” that doesn’t feel like reality in motion.

And “Lady Bird” has emotion for days. While it isn’t a tearjerker or manipulative in any such way, this is a film that taps into the heart of everyone involved. There’s a real sense of connection that you feel not only to the characters and their situations, but to the love letter that it tells to Sacramento, even in its ordinariness. Everything, regardless of state, feels like a living, breathing organism that plays towards the hand of “Lady Bird” in a unique and potent way.

At 94 minutes, “Lady Bird” is pretty short, but it does drag a bit near the end. The only complaint is that its final act goes on a few minutes longer than it should, leaving the final moments feeling more like a weird epilogue than anything else, but if that’s the only complaint I can muster from a film like “Lady Bird,” then that’s one special film. There’s nothing about “Lady Bird” that isn’t completely and utterly charming, yet also meticulously executed simultaneously. It’s a beautiful love letter to adolescence, Sacramento, the early 2000s, among many more things that reveal itself in the details. The beauty of “Lady Bird” is that I feel as if everyone is going to have a different connection with the film in one way or another, and for a film so intimate and personal to reach out to so many different levels of audience members and experiences, Gerwig has crafted something of a narrative unicorn here.

4.5/5

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Lois Smith.

Runtime: 94 minutes.

Rating: R for language, sexual content, brief graphic nudity, and teen partying.

Now playing exclusively at Regal Ballantyne Village and the Manor Twin.

A24 and IAC Films present, “Lady Bird”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Category:Arts and Entertainment, Film