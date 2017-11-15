Increase in Friday classes leads to student uproar

Chancellor announces 75-minute Monday, Wednesday classes will be changed to 50-minutes with an additional Friday class

There are a few phrases that college students aren’t fond of. Among them are “cumulative exam,” “textbook required” and “8 a.m.”

But one of the most common is “Friday classes.”

Chancellor Philip Dubois sent out a mass email Tuesday announcing that there would be change in class scheduling come the fall 2018 semester.

For the past ten years, UNC Charlotte’s Monday and Wednesday classes have been one hour and 15 minutes. In the fall, any class between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. will now be 50 minutes with an additional class on Friday.

The current structure was implemented by the university after considering the commutes of faculty and students. In his email, Dubois said that this concern has been reduced due to the establishment of Niner Transit.

For Junior Samuel Adams, this concern is still prevelant.

“Considering the nature of UNCC with its higher-than-average amount of commuters, the ability to attend classes on Monday and Wednesday for a longer period of time to free up Fridays is essential. This saves gas as well as time and definitely makes the school schedule easier to deal with when combining that with work and family,” Adams said.

The change is a proposed solution to congestion on campus. In the past few years, construction projects designed to accommodate the university’s growing population have contributed to heavy, on-campus traffic during peak hours.

Dubois is hoping that by spreading out classes, the campus congestion will be relieved.

The change is also a way to ensure that students are utilizing campus all five days of the week. In fall 2016, the university recorded that classroom utilization was 50 percent lower on Fridays.

“We also hope that offering a full schedule of classes on Friday will enhance the campus experience, engaging you for the entire week and into the weekend with programming,” Dubois wrote in his email.

A petition against the plan has received over 3,ooo signatures on Change.org.

“Many students like to construct their schedules so they are free on Fridays to do homework and free up their weekends or just to have a three-day weekend,” wrote Andrew Sarber, the petition’s creator.

Professor Richard Buttimer, former associate dean of the Belk College of Business, was assigned to lead the campus congestion task force in 2016. The task force made a series of recommendations. Some recommendations have been completed such as an extension to the right turn lane on Broadrick Boulevard and adding more bicycle parking. Others are planned for the future such as closing Craver Road during daytime hours on weekdays and creating a drop-off zone by Fretwell.

Category:Campus, News