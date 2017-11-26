Hoodie Allen Hypes up the Underground

Rapper Hoodie Allen pays a visit to the Underground during his The Hype tour.



Photos by Pooja Pasupula.

On Nov. 11, Hoodie Allen took the stage of the Underground on his The Hype tour. He played songs from his three albums “People Keep Talking,” “Happy Camper” and “The Hype.” Hoodie Allen is a rapper from Long Island, New York. His music is a mix of pop and rap. However, a debatable subject is whether or not he is a rapper or just a pop singer with a few rap verses. Most of his songs consist of him singing, choruses, verses bridges and a few rap verses in between. The sound of songs is very eclectic. Some of his songs have a very 70’s Beach Boy vibe like his song “Sushi.” While others like “Know it All,” have an R&B feel to them. He has good lyrical and rhyme skills, average vocals and good breath control. He performs well live, he can hit his notes, and sound like his albums, he also has a very good stage presence. He talked to the audience, even went out on the floor to converse one-on-one with some of them. He also sang “Happy Birthday” to two of the audience members. He also gave an opportunity for one lucky fan to win a t-shirt and be brought on stage to announce the next song. He created a contest where audience members had to text his fan phone number with the hashtag “FreeHoodie,” I am still a little unclear as to why that hashtag seeing as he is obviously not in jail, but it worked during the show as he randomly picked a caller and called their cell phone.

It was a great way to create a great experience for a fan and get the audience excited and pumped up. Of course, there will always be some setbacks with performing, in Hoodie’s case, he couldn’t perform one of his songs “Cakeboy,” because during the performance he would apparently throw actual cake in the audience. Well the Underground, wasn’t really felling that aspect, so they couldn’t perform it. However, Hoodie promised fans he would play it in the parking lot and make sure the cake was thrown, not sure if it actually happened, but that would definitely be something to remember. Of course, with a lot of male artists, there are tons of screaming girls that swoon over them and will do anything for attention. Several went as far as to throw their bras at him, subtle. A huge stigma with rap is the artists brag about the money they have, well, Hoodie doesn’t have much seeing as he threw around fake monopoly looking money with his face is, but it’s a good keepsake I guess. The show, overall was pretty good, not one I would personally pay for. It had its good moments, its memorable moments and its fun moments, but not enough to keep me interested. If I listened to Hoodie Allen and knew any of the songs, it would have been better of an experience. However, since I am still new to him and his music, it’s a show I give a 3 out 5. Again, I wouldn’t personally buy a ticket to see the show, but I would go if the ticket was free. If you are a Hoodie Allen fan, this would have been a great concert for you. For newbies like me, it was okay at best, but not one that would warrant repeat business.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Events, Music