Checking in with SGA: November

The UNC Charlotte Student Government Association (SGA) has continued to host events, meetings and pass legislation throughout the month of November.

Updates

As of Nov. 27, eight new student organizations have been approved by the SGA Legislative Branch. Information on newly approved organizations and how to join can be found on OrgSync. All Senate meetings are open to the public.

The Allsbrook McCollom administration worked through the Tuition and Fees Advisory Board to promote transparency and advocate for the financial needs of students by prioritizing keeping fee increases low. SGA representatives advised the chancellor on which fees students deemed necessary for raises and which were sufficient as is. Chancellor Philip L. Dubois largely went along with the recommendations provided and agreed to keep fees increases low and increase funding for programs that are most essential to students.

The annual Campus Safety Tour, organized by SGA’s Secretary of Student Affairs Kelsey Summey took place Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. More than 80 students were in attendance, making it the most attended Campus Safety Tour to date.

College forums were held for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, College of Architecture, College of Education, College of Health and Human Services, and the College of Engineering throughout the month.

A new name to replace OrgSync was voted on by the student body. Voting closed Nov. 22 and the new name will be announced soon.

Diversity Week hosted by the Diversity Affairs Committee consisted of information tabling, SoVi Dinner, Niner Nation Different Together events and ended with the ENGAGE Social Justice Symposium co-sponsored by the Multicultural Resource Center.

Senate has passed 34 pieces of legislation total. New legislation can be found on https://sga.uncc.edu/legislation.

The SGA Elections Act will be going under revision soon. For more information, contact Secretary of Internal Affairs Mackenzie Belton.

Upcoming Events

Junior class council applications are open. All students wishing to join can apply on OrgSync. The deadline is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

SGA Treasurer Jasmine Williams will be holding office hours throughout the semester every Friday from 2-4 p.m. for organizations that need help filling out grant forms. An appointment is required and can be scheduled by emailing sgatreasurer@uncc.edu

