Charlotte suffers first loss; Davis gets 1000th point

Charlotte drops their first road game to Oklahoma State 83-65, but Jon Davis reached a record

The Niners (1-1) were unable to comeback in their road game at Oklahoma State and lost the game 83-65. The loss seemed to be a combination of failing to knock down as many shots and preventing the Cowboys (2-0) from doing so, as well as the Niners could have.

With any loss comes experiences to learn from and probably a little disappointment, but junior Jon Davis is always impressing Charlotte. He became the 27th player in school history to 1000 career points. He got to his 1000th point with 3:33 left on the clock in the first half when he took and made two free throws.

Davis finished with 15 points for his 47th career double figure scoring game while Andrien White led the Niners with 18 points for his 38th career double figure scoring game.

Charlotte made it into the paint to pull down shots slightly more than Oklahoma State even did, but simply could not score as many field goals. Kendall Smith would lead five other Cowboys in double figures with 19 points.

They scored the first seven points, but two free throws by Davis and a nice layup by Hudson Price would break down Charlotte’s deficit some to a score of 7-4 with already 16:29 left in the first half.

At the half, the Niners were down 47-26 and although they didn’t make the comeback they needed they did in fact manage to outscore their opponent 39-36.

Coming out of the second half, Ryan Murphy scored six and Milos Supica scored five points off of the bench for Charlotte.

Price, Austin Ajukwa, Jailan Haslem and Najee Garvin each contributed four points to Charlotte’s score while freshmen Jaylan McGill and Bryant Thomas added three and two points, respectively.

Charlotte returns home at Halton Arena to play College of Charleston in the first of a three home game run this Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

