Charlotte football makes coaching changes

Lambert stays, others fired in coaching changes announced Monday

The Charlotte 49ers announced Monday afternoon that they will retain head coach Brad Lambert. Other staffing changes will be made, however.

Defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt, quarterbacks coach Jeff Mullen and receivers coach Damien Gary have been relieved of their duties with the team. Greg Adkins, who took over as offensive coordinator midway through the season, will remain on staff as the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator, however he will vacate the offensive coordinator position.

The 2017 season marked defensive coordinator Matt Wallerstedt’s third season with the 49ers. Before coming to the Queen City, Wallerstedt had 20 years of coaching experience, including time at schools including Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Air Force and Kansas State. Wallerstedt and Lambert met as teammates at Kansas State.

Jeff Mullen began the season as the offensive coordinator, a position he has held with the team for seven years. After the non-conference portion of the schedule concluded and the Niners were 0-4, Mullen was moved to quarterbacks coach. Prior to coming to Charlotte, Mullen had experience coaching quarterbacks as well as being the offensive coordinator at West Virginia, and coached quarterbacks for five seasons at Wake Forest.

Damien Gary joined the Charlotte staff in 2012 as the running backs coach. He moved to receivers coach at the end of the 2016 season. Gary played at Georgia during Lambert’s time coaching in Athens. After he graduated he coached at Mars Hill for the 2011 season before joining Charlotte in 2012. He began his time with the 49ers as the running backs coach and was moved to the receivers coach after the 2016 season.

Now, in addition to recruiting players, Lambert will have the task of filling coaching voids as well.

