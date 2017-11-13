Center for Counseling and Psychological Services named for Christine Price

New building to be named the Christine F. Price Center for Counseling and Psychological Services

The Center for Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) not only has a new location, but also a new name. On Oct. 30, a ceremony was held to dedicate the new building to UNC Charlotte alumna Christine Price.

Outside the new CAPS building, a plaque recognizes Christine Price. Christine Price earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 1982 and has remained dedicated to serving UNC Charlotte ever since. She supported Charlotte Athletics by helping to secure gifts for the annual Great Gold Rush Auction to support athletic scholarships, and contributes to initiatives across the University, including Habitat for Humanity, the Belk College of Business and the Chancellor’s Fund.

Christine Price and her husband, Joe Price, also supported the Exponential Campaign, the largest fundraising initiative at the university with a mission to raise $200 million toward funding student scholarships, improving the student experience, recruiting skilled faculty and supporting key programs. Joe Price serves as chair of the Board of Directors of Habitat for Humanity’s worldwide operations and is also chair of the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees. The Prices have two daughters and a son.

The relocation of CAPS from Atkins Library to its new location next to the Student Health Center was funded by Student Health funds and the Chancellor’s Fund, to which Christine Price contributes. Although the new location means a longer hike for a lot of students, it also means many new opportunities for the center and its clients. Dr. David Spano, associate vice chancellor for health programs and services and director of CAPS, welcomes the change. He says the new space will provide room to hire much-needed staff, add space for more groups and workshops, and foster a closer relationship with Student Health, located directly across from CAPS.

“Just as important,” Spano added, “is the more welcoming environment this new center creates.”

