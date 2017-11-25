49ers hold off High Point; win 70-67

Charlotte defeat Panthers in a close game

The game came down to the final buzzer but Charlotte (3-2) held off High Point (2-3) with a 70-67 win. The Niners were led by starting guard Hudson Price with 17 points.

Head Coach Mark Price spoke very highly of Hudson with his performance tonight.

“With guys out we needed someone to step up, and Hudson did that for us tonight. He played 35 minutes tonight, had to play three or four different positions wherever we needed him. He makes good decisions out on the floor. He is a guy we know we can trust to play through in those situations and I thought he did a good job of getting to the free throw line and using the contact in the second half,” Price said.

Hudson finished the game with a perfect night shooting, going 4-for-4 shooting, 2-for-2 from behind the arc and 7-for-7 at the free throw line. Charlotte had six players score more than seven points, including 13 from Najee Garvin and nine from Jon Davis. Luka Vasic and Jailan Haslem had eight points each.

Brandonn Kamga, High Point guard, led his team and the game in scoring with 26 points. High Point’s leading scorer, Andre Fox, was held to only ten points and 2-12 shooting.

Charlotte shot well in the first half, shooting 50 percent from the field and were in the lead the entire half. The Niners went into halftime with a 38-33 lead. However, the Panthers started the second half strong with a 13-5 run, when they took their first lead of the night, 46-43. The Panthers lead did not last long as Charlotte responded with a run of their own, outscoring High Point 19-6 and taking a 62-52 lead. Charlotte finished the game shooting 48.9 percent from the field and an efficient 4-for-9 from the 3-point line.

Charlotte capitalized on the 20 turnovers from High Point, scoring 28 points off of those turnovers.

High Point and Charlotte were neck and neck for rebounds in the first half, with High Point having 16-15 rebound advantage and each team having four offensive rebounds. Charlotte was out-rebounded 18-12 in the second half and 34-27 overall.

The 49ers leading scorer, Jon Davis, went down in the second half with 11:46 remaining, when he rolled his ankle trying to defend a shot. Davis returned to the floor with 1:23 left to help his Niner teammates finish the game. After the game, Price said he did not know the severity of the injury, but they will “take it day by day.”

Najee Garvin scored 9 of his 13 points in the second half. Garvin was very involved during Davis’ absence, stealing the ball on defense and leading the fast break for the offense. The Niners scored 24 from the bench, including 13 from Garvin and 7 from Milos Supica.

Charlotte had an opportunity to close the game out when Luka Vasic went to the line with a three-point lead and only 12 seconds remaining. Vasic missed both free throws, which led to Andre Fox missed the game-tying 3-point shot that would have sent the game into overtime.

The referees were blowing the whistle a lot, as Charlotte had 23 fouls and High Point had 28 fouls in the game. Both teams were in foul trouble tonight as the Niners finished with two players fouling out and the Panthers had one player foul out and three players with four fouls.

Charlotte finished the game with 20 made free throws on 37 attempts. The Niners shot 25 of their 37 attempts in the second half and only shot 48 percent from the line in the second half. Price, a very good free throw shooter in his career, was not pleased with the free throw shooting tonight.

“Absolutely drives me crazy. I think we missed more free throws tonight than I did in a whole season one year,” Price said.

Charlotte returns to action when they take on Davidson at home on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

