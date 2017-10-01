Special teams errors haunt 49ers: FIU gets comeback win at home

Charlotte held a 26-14 halftime lead and scored only three more points during the second half in the loss

Charlotte Football flew down to Miami, Florida to play their first Conference USA game of the season against Florida International University Saturday night. Coming off the program’s first ever shutout loss, the 49ers were looking to grab their first win of the season.

After a dominant first half which featured four touchdowns by Charlotte quarterback Hassan Klugh (262 total yards, four total touchdowns), the team was unable to reach the end zone again during the game.

The 49ers (0-5, 0-1 C-USA) held a 26-14 lead going into the half over FIU but the Panthers (3-1, 2-0 C-USA) made halftime adjustments and were able to complete the comeback victory by a score of 30-29.

Charlotte made various errors on special teams which ended up being a key reason for the loss. After a three-yard rushing touchdown by Klugh led to an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the 49ers failed to complete a two-point conversion attempt.

Mistakes were made again in the first quarter when kicker Jackson VanSickle missed on a PAT attempt following a three yard touchdown pass from Klugh to running back Benny Lemay (22 carries, 178 yards).

VanSickle made a 39 yard field goal following an interception by Juwan Foggie on FIU’s first drive of the second half to give the 49ers a 29-14 lead early in the third quarter.

FIU quarterback Alex McGough (252 total yards, three total touchdowns) led three straight scoring drives during the second half following the interception. Panthers kicker Jose Borregales kicked a 27-yard field goal to take the 30-29 lead over Charlotte.

On the last play of the game and trailing 30-29, Nigel McCauley had the chance to kick a game winning field goal from 49 yards out. The field goal attempt was no good, leading to Charlotte’s fifth loss of the season.

For the first time this season, Charlotte had zero turnovers in the contest and led every team statistical category (504 total yards, 23 first downs, 33:27 time of possession) but were still unable to finish with a win.

LeMay had his second 100+ yard rushing game of the season and continues to be the leader of the backfield. No receivers surpassed 40 yards in the contest and the passing game continues to be an area of concern for the 49ers offense.

Although Charlotte’s defense was able to force an interception, they were unable to record a sack and could not stop the Panthers offense after going up 29-14 in the third quarter.

Both sides of the ball started well in the first half for the first time this season, but they will need to be able to close out games as well if the 49ers are going to start winning.

49er football returns to Charlotte and hosts C-USA opponent Marshall (3-1) in their third home game of the season at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Oct. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

