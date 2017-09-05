Thomas Awarded C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

The senior collected the first weekly accolade for the 49ers this season

Martha Thomas was named Conference USA offensive player of the week for the week of Sept. 4. This is the first award of the regular season for the Niners, but it’s not the first for Thomas.

This marks the third times she has won this award and also makes her the third player in program history to win it three different times in a collegiate career. Thomas received the same honor on the weeks of Nov. 3, 2014, and Oct. 3, 2016.

Thomas outdid herself this past week, playing a role in four goals in the 6-0 win over Gardner Webb on Friday. She assisted on two goals and put two in the back of the net herself.

The two assists in Friday’s game match a career high in assists for Thomas as well. After the Niners took a 4-0 lead at half, Thomas assisted Sophie Sipprell in the 14th minute and Megan Greene in the 34th.

Thomas’ only goal in the Niners road win (3-2) against Western Carolina came in the 32nd minute where the Niners went up 2-0.

Thomas is already recognized as one of the best players in the program’s history. With last weeks performance, she now sits at 38 goals, one goal away from tying the Niner record for the most goals in a collegiate career.

Niners return to action this Friday at 7 p.m. for a green out game against VCU. Fans are encouraged to wear green to support the first of two weekend home games at Transamerica stadium.

Category:Sports, Women's Soccer