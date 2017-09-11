Students continue to struggle to find parking

Ongoing construction and an increase in students has resulted in a severe lack of parking

Many students would argue that this is the worst school year for parking yet.

In an article last week, WSOC reported that the student body has grown by over 1,000 students since last year. The university has also lost more than 350 spaces due to the construction of the new Health and Wellness Center.

A large number of students have reported difficulties finding a parking spot on campus because of the growth. Some students have even been late for class because of time spent finding parking.

“This is ridiculous,” said Senior Mitch Darley. “If I’m paying $450 a year to park my car, I should be able to find a space without a problem. I’m just tired of being late for class because I can’t find a parking spot.”

To avoid being tardy, many students have resorted to parking in restricted areas. Some students have even been leaving their cars in the grass. Campus police have been seen issuing tickets to those parked in these areas.

Other students have been taking advantage of shuttles offered by student housing complexes like University Village, Millennium One and Aspen Heights. These shuttles arrive on campus every half hour and are free for students living in these places.

“The school needs to take responsibility for this,” said Junior Erica Swinson. “Either they’re admitting too many students, or there’s too much construction going on. Either way, I’m sick of it.”

While some students battle for parking in high-traffic lots, others are looking for an easier way to get on campus. Some students have been parking in North Deck and CRI Deck to avoid the hassle of trying to find a parking spot.

The university offers a free shuttle service from the decks on the outskirts of campus to the center of campus. There is also a GPS tracking system so students can see where the shuttle is at all times.

Colleges around the nation have been exploring alternative ways to combat parking woes. In order to decrease campus traffic, some universities have barred freshmen from having cars. Others have torn down older buildings on campus to make way for more parking spots. Some colleges have even purchased additional land to build lots.

“I’m all for taking cars away from freshmen,” said Sophomore Dillon Traphagen. “Aren’t freshmen required to live on campus anyways? They don’t need cars.”

University officials have said that parking would be chaotic the first week or two of school, but many are finding out that it may be longer than that. With the school year in full swing, it could be a while before student’s troubles are over.

UNC Charlotte plans to expand the Union Deck once they finish the Health and Wellness Center, however this expansion will not be complete until spring or summer of 2018.

