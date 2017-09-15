Questions remain unanswered for DACA students

About 40 students at UNC Charlotte are recipients

Since President Donald Trump made the decision to terminate Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), the university has struggled to find ways to protect the students it affects.

DACA provides young adults, brought to the United States by undocumented parents, temporary protected status and work authorization. Renewals are required after two years in the program, but will soon be discontinued. As of right now, new applications are not being accepted. About 40 students at UNC Charlotte are recipients of DACA. North Carolina has 27,385 DACA recipients, the 7th largest population in a state. More than 80,000 recipients are in the United States.

“We know that our students may be fearful of the future for themselves, family members, or ​friends,” Dubois wrote in a message to the university.

UNC Charlotte administration is advising that students visit the Counseling Center for support. Meanwhile, national organizations the university belongs to are lobbying in Congress. These organizations include the Association of Public Land-Grant Universities (APLU) and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU).

“It is a difficult one for us since immigration is covered by federal law and our N.C. state laws do not give us much leeway in what we can do,” Provost Joan Lorden said.

A “Speak Out” event was held on Sept. 6. Student who have been impacted by DACA shared their stories. About 100 students attended.

Category:Campus, News