PREVIEW: Niners Welcome Panthers to Charlotte

Georgia State set to faceoff against Charlotte on Saturday

Another week is ending, and that means another Saturday full of college football is approaching. For the Charlotte 49ers, the Georgia State Panthers are number 1 on the priority list. Both teams come into the contest searching for their first win (GSU 0-2, CHA 0-3), so the game should be an interesting one for sure. Here’s what fans can look forward to.

Panthers still Pushing

Georgia State is still in the young stages of building their program, similar to Charlotte. This season, they opened up a brand new facility, Georgia State Stadium, that held more than 24,000 people in their season opener against Tennessee State. The Panthers lost that game, 17-10, and lost last week to Penn State, 56-0.

The Panthers have been bitten by the turnover bug, and it’s plagued them during the young season. Against Tennessee State, the Panthers lost one fumble and threw a costly interception that essentially ended the game. Against Penn State, the Panthers threw three interceptions and also fumbled the ball. Despite these setbacks, GSU has had a few players emerge into the forefront, and these players will likely have the most impact on Saturday.

GSU’s best playmaker is junior Taz Bateman. A running back, Bateman has shown exceptional versatility on the field. Against Tennessee State, Bateman caught six passes for 74 yards and one touchdown, as he was the main target out of the backfield. He also rushed for 31 yards on 11 carries. Bateman was also the lone bright spot against the Nittany Lions, as he totaled 100 yards on 29 carries.

The Panthers’ second best playmaker is receiver Penny Hart. Hart, a redshirt sophomore, caught five passes for 36 yards against TSU and had seven receptions for 56 yards against Penn State. Meanwhile, quarterback Conner Manning, a redshirt senior, has thrown for 292 yards but has not found the endzone yet this season. Backup quarterback Aaron Winchester has seen some playing time this season, and he threw the lone touchdown pass in the loss to TSU.

Overall, the Panthers are a very young team that is still developing. Expect to see Bateman or Hart to make the most plays. The Panthers will use multiple formations to include the running backs and receivers in the backfield, and a few trick plays or pitch-and-catch plays may be used to their advantage.

Niner Needs

Charlotte, like GSU, has shown flashes of brilliance at times and has struggled at others. Quarterback Hasaan Klugh, a mobile runner with a strong arm, has had three consecutive games with a pick-six. He has passed for 322 yards and four touchdowns against 5 picks so far this season. Look for the playcalling to switch up a bit this game. Klugh–and the rest of the team– need to make big plays on the offensive end to build confidence. Look for him to use his legs more than his arm this game against this youthful GSU defense.

In addition to his legs, the Niners will likely rely on tailbacks Ben Lemay and Robert Washington this game too. Lemay had a career day in last week’s loss to NC A&T, as he tallied 159 yards on the ground, and Washington added 53. It was Lemay’s running that often extended drives and moved the ball when Klugh was struggling in the passing game.

The game will boil down to Charlotte’s offensive line. They will need a big game in the trenches to help the other playmakers have a significant impact. While Lemay and Washington racked up yardage against the Aggies, Klugh was also sacked seven times (one of which resulted in a fumble). The line will need to continue to make improvements on last week’s performance and hold to give Klugh more time in the pocket. The potential is there, but the youth is as well.

The line should have a big game, as GSU’s defensive line has struggled to make a dent on their opponents. The Panthers have only recorded two sacks so far this year, and only seven tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s defense has been aggressive, as the Niners have tallied 218 total tackles so far this year versus 195 from their opponents. They also have tallied four sacks and 14 tackles for a loss. GSU has 103 tackles on the season versus 134 from their opponents.

Altogether, expect this to be a chippy contest. Both teams need a win, and the last time they played in 2015, Charlotte won 23-20. If Charlotte’s defense can be aggressive and apply constant pressure, GSU’s offense will suffer. Their inability to find the end zone will play right into Charlotte’s hands. As mentioned before, Charlotte will likely rely on the ground game, as they have three bruising runners who can find a hole in a hurry. The playcalling will likely change a bit so that the backfield can get in a groove first before allowing Klugh to get comfortable in the pocket and look for his big receivers downfield.

The game against Georgia State will kickoff Saturday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on WCCB.

Category:Football, Sports