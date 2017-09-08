Preview: Lambert returns to Kansas State, looks for first win in 2017

Brad Lambert and the Charlotte 49ers hit the road to the Little Apple — Manhattan, Kansas — to take on Lambert’s alma mater No. 19 Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 9. After losing to Eastern Michigan, 24-7, the Niners are still seeking their first victory of the 2017 season.

Though this will be the first time Charlotte will face Kansas State, the 49ers have had prior experience against power conference opponents including Kentucky and Louisville. The Niners will enter into a hostile environment this weekend, Kansas State has sold out 34 straight games. Kickoff is scheduled for noon eastern time, or 11 a.m. local time. The game can be viewed on Fox Sports Network or heard on the radio on 730 AM.

Last time out

Last week Kansas State defeated Central Arkansas 55-19 in their season opener. Though the game turned into a blowout, the Wildcats were locked in a 10-10 tie with the Bears at the conclusion of the first quarter. The tie was short lived, as a 28-point second frame for K-State secured their victory. Kansas State forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, during the contest. They also only had six penalties for 58 yards.

The Wildcats finished the game with 186 yards on the ground and 333 yards in the air. The squad posted seven touchdowns in their victory: two rushing, four passing and one punt return. They also added two field goals. Kansas State did not punt during the contest.

Charlotte fell 24-7 to Eastern Michigan last Friday. The Niners posted 166 rushing yards and 119 passing yards. Penalties were the downfall for the 49ers, they had 11 penalties for 103 yards.

The 49ers lone TD came when Hasaan Klugh connected with Trent Bostick for a 21-yard catch in the first quarter. Charlotte fell victim to four turnovers in the game: three interceptions and one fumble.

Kansas State scouting report

The nationally ranked Kansas State team finished the 2016 season by making their seventh straight bowl appearance in the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. The Wildcats came away victorious, defeating the Aggies 33-28. K-State is one of just 21 of the FBS schools that have gone seven consecutive bowl games.

Senior QB Jesse Ertz earned the starting job in 2016, playing in all 13 games. He racked up 1,012 rushing yards and 1,755 passing yards for a total of 2,767 yards last season. With his four passing touchdowns last weekend, Ertz tied the school record.

There are a lot of targets for the QB. All four of the passing touchdowns against Central Arkansas were to different receivers. Two WR’s, Bryon Pringle and Isaiah Harris, accumulated over 100 yards and Dalton Schoen finished with 70 yards last week. additionally, four running backs had over 25 yards in the contest.

In the 2016 season, Kansas State out-scored opponents 95-54 in the first quarter and 248-137 at the conclusion of the first half. The Wildcats are 148-24 when scoring first in a game under head coach Bill Snyder.

Charlotte scouting report

Though the 49ers were defeated last week, we still saw a glimpse of what we could expect this season from the Niners.

Hasaan Klugh lived up to his dual-threat capabilities, leading the team with a 114 passing yards and a career-high 101 rushing yards last week.

In his first career start, Jeff Gemmell led the defense with 14 tackles. The 14 take downs match a 49er record for tackles against an FBS team. Senior Karrington King is two tackles away from matching Larry Ogunjobi’s career tackles. King has 215 career tackles, Ogunjobi has 217. Ed Rolle got back into his groove, collecting an interception in the season-opener. The redshirt junior was tied for the most interceptions on the team for the 2016 season with three.

After taking a year off due to a concussion, wide receiver Trent Bostick made his presence known on the field. Bostick led the receiving corps with 34 yards and one touchdown. Workpeh Kofa, Mark Quattlebaum and T.L. Ford II all had at least 20 yards.

After having an 8-15 record on the road, Charlotte is looking to return to the Queen City with their first win of the season.

Category:Football, Sports