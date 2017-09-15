PREVIEW: Charlotte opens home slate vs. N.C. A&T

After beginning season 0-2, 49ers seek first win in home opener

After spending the first two weeks on the road, the Charlotte 49ers are welcomed back home to square off with N.C. A&T — starting quarterback Hasaan Klugh’s former team. A&T, an FCS team, made it to the FCS Playoffs last season and enter Jerry Richardson Stadium undefeated. This contest marks the 49th overall game for the Niners and Charlotte is 4-0 in home openers all-time.

The game will be played under the lights, at 6:30 p.m. in Charlotte. If you can’t make it out to The Rich, you can watch the game on WCCB or listen in on 730 AM.

Last time out

Charlotte traveled to No. 19 Kansas State for Week 2 of competition and lost to the Wildcats 55-7. Charlotte fell victim to three turnovers, two of which resulted in K-State scores. The Niners only registered 168 yards of total offense — a program low.

Kansas State dominated, having just over 36 minutes of possession compared to Charlottes’ 23 minutes. The Wildcats finihsed the game with 493 total offense yards, 189 in the air and 304 on the ground. The 49ers struggled on the third down conversions as well, only being successful on four of their 15 attempts.

Compared to the game against Eastern Michigan, the 49ers were able to control penalities during the contest, only having seven penalties for 50 yards. During the game, Karrington King recorded 18 takedowns, eclipsing the mark set by Larry Ogunjobi for career tackles.

Last weekend, the Aggies shutout Mars Hill to become 2-0 on the season. A&T recorded 490 total offense yards, 268 passing and 222 rushing. The group averaged 6.7 yards per rush and 10.3 yards per pass during the game.

The Aggies forced three turnovers, two inerceptions and one fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Lamar Raynard, A&T’s quarterback threw for a career high five touchdown passes. Those also tied the program record for TD passes thrown in a half.

Aggies Preview

So far this season, N.C. A&T has dominated their competiton, outscoring them 101-3. Over the first two games, the offense has 948 yards of total offense. The squad averages 169.5 rushing yards per game and 304.5 passing yards per game.

The Aggies offense comes out strong, scoring 68 of their 101 points this season within the first half. There are many weapons that the team can utlitize, which leads to their success on the field.

Raynard, the group’s starting quarterback, leads the FCS in efficiency rating. He has thrown 92 consecutive passes without an interception. There are three receivers on the team who average 70 yards per game. Elijah Bell leads the receiving corps with 131 yards on the season. Jaquil Capel, who signed with the 49ers out of high school and later transferred away, averages 78.5 yards per game.

Marquell Cartwright leads the runningbacks with 179 net yards through the first two games. Jamari Smith averages 34 yards per game as well.

On the special teams, Khris Gardin is second in the FCS in punt returns, averaging 26.9 yards per return.

The Aggie defense have recorded 18 tackles for loss, totaling 65 yards. They have also forced three fumbles and had three interceptions. The group has yet to allow a touchdown in the 2017 season.

