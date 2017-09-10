Police Blotter: Reports filed in September

This police blotter is updated every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout the month of September.

Accident

Sept. 2

South Deck – Officer took a report of a hit and run. Vehicle was struck white it was parked and unoccupied.

Mary Alexander Road – Officer took a report of a hit and run. Vehicle was struck white it was parked and unoccupied.

Lot Five – While backing out of a parking space, driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two that was traveling

through the lot.

Broadrick Boulevard – Driver of vehicle one struck the rear of vehicle two causing it to strike the rear of vehicle three. Driver of vehicle two was transported to CMC University for evaluation.

Sept. 7

Van Landingham Road – Driver of vehicle one failed to stop and struck the rear of vehicle two. No injuries were reported.

Sept. 8

Cameron Boulevard -Driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two attempting to make a left turn from Cameron Boulevard to Mary Alexander Road. No injuries were reported.

West Deck – Driver of vehicle one struck the rear of vehicle two. Vehicle two had stopped to wait for a vehicle to pull out of a parking spot. No injuries were reported.

Assault

Sept. 8

NERF – Officer took a report in reference to a fight that took place at the NERF.

Assist Other Agency

Sept. 1

Off Campus – Officers assisted CMPD in reference to a student who was injured off campus.

Breaking and Entering

Sept. 7

East Deck Two – Unknown person(s) removed a computer from the victim’s unsecured vehicle.

Calls for Service

Sept. 2

Levine Hall – Officer took a report in reference to derogatory statement written on a white board.

Sept. 8

Burson Building – Subject received injuries after he fell off his skateboard. Subject refused MEDIC. He was transported to the Student Health Center.

Counterfeiting

Sept. 2

Student Union – Officer took a report in reference to counterfeit money used to purchase in the student union.

Sept. 3

Student Union – Unknown person used counterfeit money to purchase food at Wendy’s.

Drug Violation

Sept. 1

Sanford Hall – Subject received two state citations for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Subject received a campus appearance ticket for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Sept. 3

Off Campus – Subject received a campus appearance ticket in reference to an incident that took place off

campus.

Sept. 4

Martin Hall – Subjects received four state citations in reference to possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Subjects received two campus appearance tickets in reference to possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Information Only

Sept. 2

Alumni Way – Subject stated that her vehicle had been damaged on campus by a construction vehicle.

Sept. 8

On Line – Officer took a report in reference to a possible fraud.

Larceny

Sept. 1

CHHS – Unknown person(s) removed credit cards from the victim’s wallet that was left unsecured in a private area.

Sept. 2

CHHS – Unknown person(s) removed credit cards from the victim’s wallet that was left unsecured in a private area.

STORRS Building – Unknown subject removed items from a desk without the owner’s permission.

Sept. 6

Fretwell – Unknown person(s) removed a musical instrument that was left unsecured in a public area.

Near Robinson Hall – Unknown person(s) removed victim’s bicycle that was secured to a bike rack in a public area.

Molest Fire Equipment

Sept. 1

Wallis Hall – Unknown person(s) pulled the fire alarm in the hallway. Charlotte fire department arrived on scene and reset the alarm.

Sex Offense

Sept. 6

Craver Road – Subject stated that an individual in a vehicle asked for directions and while attempting to assist they noticed that the individual was exposing himself.

