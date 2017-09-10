Niners win within ten

Charlotte 49ers opened their conference season play Saturday with a 1-0 win against Marshall at Transamerica stadium. Teddy Chaouche crossed the ball to Callum Montgomery who headed over the Marshall defense. After bicycle kick from the Charlotte forward didn’t fall, Daniel Bruce was there for the put back giving him his first goal of the season.

The Niners played a very physical game all 90 minutes with strong defensive performances from goal keeper Elliot Panicco and defenders Montgomery, Sean Bowman, Luke Johnson, Zhuvonte Wilson and Noah Seach, the team recorded their second shutout of the season.

“To our core we’re fit, were strong, were tough and we don’t let anything whether it be a spring friendly game or conference finals,” said Bruce. “We’re coming out in this field and their 100% getting a game and they’re getting run all over.”

The Niners kept the Marshall offense at bay limiting them to just one shot in the first half from Pedro Dolabelo. Charlotte had many prime opportunities to score including a missed header from Luke Johnson off a corner kick from Teddy Chaouche and two different shot attempts on the goal from Montgomery and Myles Brown. The Niners took nine shots and had six corners in the first half but were not able to convert them to goals.

“We controlled the game tonight we’d stayed the course stayed in the moment” said Charlotte head Coach Kevin Langan. “We didn’t get too far ahead thinking when we’re gonna score nor thinking about missed chances in the past, we just stayed the course and won a great game.”

Niners out shot Marshall 13-2 and put up 7 corners to Marshalls 3. Bruce and Ryan Spaulding both contributed three shots. Myles Brown and Tommy Madden also added two shots each.

The Niners continue their three game homestretch this Tuesday against Elon at 7 p.m. at Transamerica Stadium.

