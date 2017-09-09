Niners win the last four minutes

A last-minute goal secured the win for Charlotte on Friday night

Charlotte won Friday night at Transamerica Stadium against VCU 3-2 on a late game goal by Senior Kyla Clark. Clark recorded her first career goal in the 85th minute off of an assist from fellow co-captain Martha Thomas.

The goal cam after VCU tied the game at 2 after Tori Brown stunned the crowd with a cannon ball goal from nearly 45 yards outside the goal with just 5:41 left in the game. The Rams came strong off the momentum of the goal getting off two shots within a minute but the Niners defense was able to fight it off and retaliate.

“We knew VCU were going to be tough opponents, we saw that they’d been playing well earlier this season”, said freshman goalkeeper Abby Stapleton “I definitely tried to stay focused the entire 90 minutes, you have to stay locked in and composed against good teams because anything could happen when you aren’t.”

Stapleton recorded six saves and defended the goal against 13 VCU shots. Amanda Treadway gave VCU their closest shot at the goal within the 20th minute. After VCU denied a breakaway from Martha Thomas, VCU was able to catch the Charlotte defense off guard shot was put to the back left corner. A diving effort from Stapleton that pushed the ball barely off target and bounced off the goal away from the net.

The first goals of the game came near the 33rd minute asJulia Grainda got past a Rams defender before scoring a high shot to tie te game at 1-1. VCU came from Julia Suarez as she corralled the ball from the Niners and scored a hard shot from 15 yards away from the goal.

Grainda gained her second goal after Thomas danced through the VCU defense and dumped the ball off to Grainda who beamed a ground ball into the back left corner of the goal giving the Niners the lead at 2-1. The assist from Thomas in the ninth minute raised her to ninth on the Niners all time assist board. Thomas trails tying the franchise record in goals by just 1 with 38 goals.

The Niners return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. against ECU at Transamerica to continue their second of a four home game stretch.

