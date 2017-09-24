Niners Look to Get Back on Track

Charlotte has time to turn season around in conference slate

The Charlotte 49ers have yet to secure a victory this season, and everyone is antsy for good reason. After opening the year with two road contests, the Niners lost back-to-back games at home to close out the nonconference portion of their schedule, including a shutout loss to Georgia State. With the first in-conference game coming next Saturday at Florida International, the Niners have to act fast and plug the numerous issues they’ve been having on both sides of the ball. However, accepting responsibility is the first step to moving forward. The reality is, there is plenty of blame to go around.

Playcalling

The Charlotte playbook is full of numerous screen passes and curl routes to the sideline. Looking at film and the highlights of each game, one can see that many of these plays result in short yardage gains. Many of these screen plays look to either one of the tailbacks or slot receivers to make a play out of the backfield using their speed while the offensive line releases to block downfield. The problem with these plays is that they often only have one option; so, when the defense has that player covered, or the blitz has overpowered the line, the quarterback may make a pass in tight coverage that can result in an interception or a loss of yardage. While some slot receivers or tailbacks can benefit off of these plays, other receivers don’t benefit as much. The plays count on perfect timing and yards after contact, which can be difficult to gain along the sideline.

Also, many of the curl routes go for about 10-12 yards toward the boundary area near the sideline, or the short side of the field based on where the ball is snapped on the hashes. Throwing these types of passes is risky because the timing has to be exactly right. Oftentimes, the ball is thrown before the receiver turns completely around. Because Charlotte throws so many of these passes, the defensive backs often press up and can ballhawk the entire play and mirror the receiver’s movements — this usually results in pass breakups or interceptions. At Kansas State, Hasaan Klugh’s pass got picked off in the boundary and returned 30 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Against NC A&T, Klugh’s pass to Uriah LeMay got picked off in the final minute and returned 74 yards for a touchdown that put the game out of reach.

For the record, Klugh is a mobile quarterback that prefers to use his legs. This playbook is essentially forcing him to become a pocket passer, and that’s not his game. Forcing him to go against his instincts will only cause problems. Sometimes, it’s best to just let an athlete do his/her thing and act on their instincts. Otherwise, they try to do too much and put more pressure on themselves and make poor decisions. Against NC A&T, Klugh was sacked seven times, and was sacked three more times against Georgia State. Simply put, Klugh is better on the run– not when he’s sitting in the pocket, waiting for something to happen.

Altogether, the Niners play a very conservative offensive style. They don’t like to throw the ball downfield– they prefer to play laterally or up the middle, and so far that has left them in 3rd-and-long situations. It should also be mentioned that receiver TL Ford II had 430 receiving yards last year, and Trent Bostick had 457 yards in 2015. Through the first four games, neither of them have been major factors, even though they both are proven playmakers downfield when given the chance. Against the Aggies, Ford had a spectacular 29-yard touchdown catch at the end of the third quarter, but he only had two catches for the game and had only one against Georgia State. Bostick only had one catch against A&T and had none versus the Panthers. It’s fine to make plays out of the slot–Quattlebaum played an excellent game against the Panthers and had 91 receiving yards–but that doesn’t mean the bigger receivers like Bostick and Ford shouldn’t be thrown to.

“We’ll make some changes; it won’t be wholesale,” coach Brad Lambert said after the A&T game when asked about the playcalling. “We’ve got to help Hasaan and make sure we’re asking him to do the things he can do well. …We’ve got to really look at throwing it out into the field. … Looking at where we’re throwing the ball and how we’re throwing it is going to be the biggest thing.”

Workpeh Kofa has been the most effective receiver for Charlotte, as he had a 44-yard touchdown against the Aggies and had 51 receiving yards against GSU, but most times, the ball isn’t thrown long downfield. If the Niners mix it up between short and long passes, as well as the run, they can catch the linebackers and secondary off guard.

The other problem with short passes is that it’s very easy for the defense to tell when the offense is going long. Against the Panthers, the Niners had a third-and-36 yards to go after numerous penalties, and the Panthers’ secondary sagged off the receivers and intercepted Klugh’s pass out of the back of the endzone. It’s not all Klugh’s fault, but he can improve on his reads. He has sometimes tried to throw while he’s being hit instead of taking a sack or throwing it away (like against A&T, when he threw a pass for a loss on fourth-and-goal in the third quarter), but when it’s third-and-long and the play calls for your receivers to run short… what else can you do?

Regardless of who plays at quarterback– whether that’s Klugh, backup Brooks Barden or someone else– the playcalling will have to change somewhat moving forward. The key to building a winning team is building around your players’ strengths. Trying to force plays or “trusting the offense” doesn’t always work.

Other Factors

The offensive line has to take some of the fall too. The line played excellent against A&T, as the holes they opened up allowed the tailbacks to rush for a combined 212 yards. However, Klugh has been sacked a combined 10 times in the last two games. Some of those sacks were on Klugh; he does need more time, but he also must make quicker reads. The line has also struggled with penalties. That has to do more with discipline rather than pure skill, however. Against Eastern Michigan, Charlotte had 11 penalties totaling 103 yards and had seven more for 50 yards against KSU. Against the Panthers, Charlotte had six penalties for 51 yards, the most of which occurred on the drive mentioned earlier that ended up being a third-and-36. The holding and false start penalties have killed momentum for the Niners, and that has been a huge factor thus far this season.

Perhaps most importantly, the support system must be better. The team is struggling, as many young teams do. It’s easy to make excuses or blame one person, and it’s understandable that fans and alumni are displeased. But leaving at halftime, or only coming to a tailgate or tweeting at the Charlotte football account won’t solve anything. The relationship between fans and athletics should be give-and-take. The team is struggling right now, but berating everyone involved doesn’t help.

A lot can change during football season. The weather changes from sweltering August heat to blistering December cold, tee shirts and flip flops turn to hoodies, and hopefully, these early season losses will turn into wins. The team still has eight games remaining.

Therefore, as the team prepares for their road game against FIU, fans should be encouraged that things will change and have hope that the team can turn around their season. There have been bright spots and moments of euphoria, like Klugh’s touchdown hurdle against Kansas State, or the 18-point comeback against A&T, or the numerous heroics of Chris Montgomery and the special teams unit or Quattlebaum’s 91-yard receiving effort. It’s up to the program to continue to build off of those positive moments and, in Lambert’s words, “give something for Niner Nation to cheer for.”

