Intern Spotlight: Alissa Derogatis at Luquire George Andrews

What was your favorite moment from your internship?

My favorite moment from my internship was getting to participate in the grand opening for the Bojangles in West Charlotte… It was such a great experience being able to work with the media and Charlotte locals to showcase what Luquire George Andrews (LGA) and Bojangles had been working on for so long.

What was the biggest thing that you learned?

The biggest thing that I learned is how different college is from the workplace. When I started at UNC Charlotte, I was so excited to choose only afternoon classes and it was easy to miss a few here or there if I wanted to go on vacation or sleep in. All summer I had to wake up at 6 a.m. in order to make it to LGA by 8:30. The commute was insane. I needed a good nights sleep and a lot of coffee to get me through the day. College courses might prepare you for what to do in the workplace, but there’s so many things you need to prepare yourself for that professors don’t teach you.

What was a day at your internship like?

Every day at LGA was always different. I would arrive at work, check my emails, greet coworkers and work on assigned tasks. Some days those assigned tasks were follow up emails, packing boxes of free Synder’s Lance products to ship out to influencers, drafting news releases or interviewing employees for the LGA blog. At least once a week there would be a luncheon or a meeting, which was so exciting for me to get to sit in on. It was amazing how much I could take away just by being a fly on the wall. Every day I learned something new. I took away so much more than I expected to during my summer internship with LGA.

