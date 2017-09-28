“Colored” sign hung above UNC Charlotte water fountain

UNC Charlotte students upset with derogatory statement hung in residence hall

A photo of a “colored” sign, that was placed above a UNC Charlotte residence hall water fountain, has gone viral on Twitter.

According to witnesses, the sign was placed in Holshouser Hall. UNC Charlotte Housing and Residence Life (HRL) has searched the building and not found a sign. On Twitter, HRL said they are continuing an investigation.

“We are aware of the poster that was posted, and we assure you all we are looking into the incident,” tweeted UNC Charlotte Student Body President Tracey Allsbrook. “It saddens me that post such as these are still taking place, especially in our campus community.”

Spencer Blackwell, president of Building Better Brothers, also took to Twitter to make a statement.

“This colored sign on this water fountain is not okay and I’m not taking it lightly. Not cool at all,” he said.

This is not the first time UNC Charlotte has found derogatory statements displayed on campus. In May, an anti-Muslim flier was posted on a suite door in Wallis Hall. In October, a Nazi flag was hung in a residence hall window.

