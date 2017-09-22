Charlotte volleyball serves up 11th straight victory

The Niners defeat The Herd 3-1 on Friday night in a four-set game.

Charlotte volleyball hosted The Herd at the Dale F. Halton Arena Friday night where the 49ers served up a 3-1 victory. Marshall had won six of the last seven match-ups against Charlotte, but the Niners were not intimidated when they hit the court.

Charlotte entered the match with a 10-game win streak, looking to add another one onto their record-breaking season. They bumped up their overall to 14-3 so far in 2017, and are 1-0 in conference play.

Both teams started set one off strong and stayed within a few points of each other. Finally, Charlotte had Marshall stuck at 19 for set point, but the Herd rallied back and was able to dig up three more points before Charlotte finished off the first set at 25-22.

Although Charlotte had captured the first set win, the second one belonged to The Herd. They kept the Niners trailing about two to three points behind for the whole set until Marshall sealed it at 25-19.

With the teams tied at one match each, the third frame began with a tight contest. The teams stayed tied for a while until Charlotte pulled ahead by a few points. The teams were tied yet again at 23-23 until an attack error from Marshall and an ace served up by senior Tatyana Thomas assisted the Niners in capturing their second set.

It all came down to the final point to determine the fourth set. The Herd and the 49ers were tied at 24-24 and played that close until Charlotte pulled ahead 27-26. When sophomore Mackenzie Reaume got up to serve, there was a lot of energy and noise all throughout the arena. An attack error by Marshall ended the set at 28-26, and ended the game with a 3-1 victory for the 49ers.

Reaume dominated the assists with 28, and sophomore Yumi Garcia had the highest number of digs for the night with 16. Freshman teammate Sydney Rowan was not far behind with an impressive 14. The entire team had a successful night, but Thomas was definitely the star of the game.

“Yeah, me and Mackenzie were just connecting, I don’t know, on the floor, like the energy and the crowd, I mean I had no choice but to kill it,” Thomas said.

Thomas had 16 kills, seven aces and two blocks throughout the course of the evening. She was in the bleachers signing autographs and taking pictures with the fans following the Niner’s victory.

“This team is about being together,” Head coach Karen Weatherington said. “And they have a word of the day, and that word was ‘dub’ and they just kept putting it out there because they want to win.”

Charlotte will continue conference play when they host Western Kentucky on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Halton Arena. The team is looking to continue their win streak to 12 games and to start 2-0 in conference.

