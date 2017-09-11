Charlotte sails past the Pirates

Two second half goals give the Niners a 2-1 win

Charlotte 49ers capped off non-conference play with a win over long time in-state rivals East Carolina University Sunday at Transamerica Stadium. Megan Greene and Martha Thomas fueled the rally with back-to-back goals in the second half to win 2-1 over the Pirates.

Thomas tied the game at one a piece off of Brianna Morris assist. Morris crossed the ball after Virginia Lingo found her on the right side of the field. Thomas was able to head the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal to tie the game at one a piece.

The goal also tied the Niner record for career goals. Thomas scored her 39th goal and also her 102nd point which puts her in 3rd for career points behind Hailey Beam(2006-2009) with 103 and Courtney Cook (1994-97) with 104.

After a big goal from Thomas, the Niners continued to push forward as Greene gave the Niners the lead just four minutes later. Greene got the ball in the air over the defense and headed it inside the left post of the goal.

The first goal of the game came after Abby Taylor attempted to reset the offense with a pass to the goalkeeper, Alivia McKelvy. The pass was intercepted by Cashlin Copley who found herself one on one with the Niner goalkeeper and put the ball between her legs and into the back of the goal.

McKelvy earned her first start of the season and recorded six saves, a career best.

The Niners begin Conference play Friday at 7 p.m. against Marshall at Transamerica Stadium.

Category:Sports, Women's Soccer