Charlotte falls on the road

The men's soccer suffers 3-2 loss at Coastal Carolina

After a cancelled game against UCF last Friday, the 49ers seemed fully rested and ready for their match against Coastal Carolina, but it was a tale of two halves for the Niners. After jumping out to an early 1-0 lead against the Chanticleers, they then got off rhythm and were defeated 3-2 by Coastal.

Charlotte scored their first goal in the 17th minute by Marco Sunol-Rojas, off of a beautiful corner kick by his teammate, Teddy Chaouche. Charlotte dominated the first half, out shooting Coastal Carolina 9-2 and were up 1-0 at halftime.

After the intermission, Charlotte was not clicking in any of the three phases. Coastal Carolina freshman, Alex Ierides, snuck one into the back of the net during the 71st minute, tying the game at 1 all. The Chanticleers were not done after that as Morten Timm scored, assisted by Henrik Mueller, in the 79th minute for Coastal Carolina.

Romario Piggott made his presence known right away for the Chanticleers. Romario entered the game in the 86th minute and scored in the 87th minute, taking a dominating 3-1 lead. Coastal Carolina out-shot Charlotte 9-4 in the second half, along with three unanswered goals in a 17 minute sequence.

Charlotte was not finished yet, as Sunol-Rojas scores his second goal, unassisted, of the night in the 88th minute to try and give his Niner teammates some life. To no avail, Charlotte did not get another shot on target after the second goal, losing to Coastal Carolina 3-2. This was a hard fought loss for the 49ers as they out-shot Coastal Carolina 13-11.

The Niners, looking to avenge this loss, return to the pitch when they play Marshall at home on Saturday Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in a Conference USA battle.

