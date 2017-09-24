Charlotte drops 4th straight to Georgia State

49ers suffer first shutout in program history Saturday night

The Charlotte 49ers football program suffered the first shutout in program history in their 28-0 defeat against Georgia State on Saturday night. The Panthers (1-2) scored two touchdowns in the first half and two again in the second, the 49ers (0-4) had less than 20 minutes of possession time during the contest.

Offensively, the 49ers started off slow, pushing for 19 yards total in the first quarter to combat the Panthers’ 92 yards. In Charlotte’s total possession of four minutes and twenty-three seconds in the first quarter, Benny Lemay rushed for seven yards as did Hasaan Klugh, who also recorded a pass to Mark Quattlebaum for five yards.

Georgia State quarterback Conner Manning passed for 172 yards in the first half, including a 32 yard pass to Penny Hart for the second touchdown of the night with 44 seconds left in the half.

The Panthers led Charlotte in third down conversions 7-0 by the end of the first quarter and 15-4 at the finish of the first half. Unfortunately, to the Panthers’ 15 third down conversions, Charlotte only had four such conversions by the end of the half. Unable to capitalize on the offensive opportunities, the 49ers ended the first three of five drives in the 2nd quarter with punts by Arthur Hart.

“We’ve got to find a way to generate some offense. I thought Benny was running hard, but you know I’ll give Georgia State credit they’ve got a big defensive front and we’ve got to block them and make plays. They had played two pretty good teams, we knew that they were a good team coming in. It doesn’t surprise me at all, but we’ve got to play better on offense,” Charlotte Coach Brad Lambert said.

Quattlebaum caught six passes from Klugh to gain 91 yards, including a pass to gain 52 yards in the 2nd quarter pushing Charlotte as far as the 12-yard line. It was here that it looked as if the Niners were ready to rally, but in the very next play after a Charlotte timeout, Panthers safety Bryan Williams intercepted a pass from Klugh in the end zone and returned for six yards.

“We’ve just got to look inside of ourselves just to see what we’ve got to do personally and what we can do to help the team as an individual before we can do anything, honestly,” redshirt junior Quattlebaum said. “We’ve just got to eliminate all the self, anything that has to do with self, and just play for everybody else on our team and just give it everything we’ve got.”

At the conclusion of the first half, Charlotte had 22 rushing yards for the Panthers’ 67, but also had a more respectable 121 passing yards in comparison to Georgia State’s 172 passing yards. This was a significant improvement from Klugh’s five passing yards in the first quarter to his 116 yards in the second quarter, still the slowly developing 49ers offense could not pull off any points. The first half finished behind 14-0, hoping to come back out in the second half and strike gold.

The third quarter presented the Niners with one longer drive than the Panthers’ two drives combined, but still ended with no score either way. Tackles by Karrington King, Juwan Foggie, Marquavis Gibbs, Ben DeLuca and others kept Georgia State from a third quarter score, yet the Niners would continue to go without an offensive performance to produce a score.

In the start of the fourth quarter came a heartbreaking play for the Niners when a field goal attempt by Georgia State’s Brandon Wright was blocked and then touched by Jeff Gemmell in the end zone, only to be recovered by Shamarious Gilmore for the Panthers’ third touchdown and field goal sending them into a 21-0 lead over Charlotte.

“I knew we stopped it, I knew what was going through Jeff’s mind. You know, you tell them not to fool with the ball if it crosses the line of scrimmage, but it was in the air so long. I could just see what was going through his head, he was going to try and make something happen, so we had a goofy play there,” Lambert said. “We did some good things defensively, but you know once again you’ve got to get yourself up the field in the first half.”

Benny LeMay rushed for 83 yards against Georgia State, rushing for 43 of those yards in the only Charlotte drive of the fourth quarter. This put Lemay at 280 rushing yards so far this season. Klugh rushed for a total of 21 yards, but it did not prove to be enough to get the Niners into the end zone for a score.

LeMay rushed for 27 yards in the fourth quarter and although Klugh rushed for 19 yards and passed for 28 yards, he accompanied these yards with seven incomplete passes in the quarter, in only two Charlotte drives.

Two holding penalties, one by Eugene German and another by Chris Brown, showed the 49ers’ frustration in the fourth quarter which were then followed by a couple more setbacks for Klugh and his team.

Klugh threw another interception into the end zone to end the first Niners drive of the fourth quarter. The interception was again caught by Bryan Willams who was quickly pushed into the back of the end zone out-of-bounds by T.L. Ford II. This play ended Charlotte’s longest possession of the game after seven minutes and thirty-five seconds.

In the next Charlotte drive, Klugh would throw another incomplete pass to Chris Montgomery with two 49ers penalties in the same play. After a three yard rush by Klugh and two passes for 13 yards, Panther Dontae Wilson sacked Klugh for a loss of eight yards. Georgia State scored their final touchdown on the following drive.

The winless 49ers will head to FIU (2-1) to play on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Charlotte last faced FIU October 15th, 2016 at Jerry Richardson Stadium and fell to the Panthers 27-26.

