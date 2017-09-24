Charlotte 49ers put away the Panthers

Charlotte overcomes FIU Panthers 3-0

The Charlotte 49ers (7-3, 2-0 C-USA) won against the FIU panthers (1-5, 0-1 C-USA) in a Sunday shutout at Transamerica stadium. Holding the Panthers to only two shots on goal in the first half and four shots in the second, the 49ers’ Abby Stapelton, would only have to make a total of five saves.

Forward Megan Greene would take three overall shots, two on goal, and one connecting to put the 49ers up 1-0 early in the first half. Midfielder Martha Thomas was extremely lively Sunday, collecting seven overall shots with three being on goal. In the end, none of them would connect, but it would be off of Thomas’ assist that Greene would collect her goal.

Coming into the second half, FIU would gain somewhat of a second wind. With four shots on goal coming from players such as FIU’s Isabell De Almagro and mid-fielder Courtney Phillips, FIU would force Charlotte’s GK Stapleton to get busy. Forward Julia Grainda would claim the first goal of the second half off of an assist from mid-fielder Amelia Clower, putting an end to FIU’s momentum.

As the 60:00 minute mark rolled around, Charlotte’s strikers and mids would again begin to move aggressively on goal. With 10 shots on goal in the second half alone, the 49ers would prove too much of a handful for FIU’s defense. Sophomore Midfielder Jamie Fankhauser, off of another assist from Clower, would seal the deal at the 66 minute mark to put the 49ers up 3-0. Charlotte would finish the game with 23 shots overall, with 10 being on goal.

The Charlotte 49ers will travel to Texas to take on the UTEP miners this Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.

Category:Sports, Women's Soccer