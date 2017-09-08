A new season and big changes at Jerry Richardson Stadium

Beer garden, Carolina Panther's DJ coming to Charlotte games

The first home game of the Charlotte 49ers 2017 season is Sept. 16 and there are a few things you should know before you head to Jerry Richardson Stadium. This season your fan experience is getting an upgrade with a few new additions to game days.

Starting next weekend, Niner Transit will be providing a game day shuttle, getting you to and from Silver Lot Five, Black Lot 25, Red Lots 21 and 11, Alumni Pavilion and Jerry Richardson Stadium. Shuttle service begins 1.5 hours before kickoff and runs continuously until 45 minutes after the game ends.

Save time by checking out updated parking options for game day before you head to the stadium. With new construction on campus, there are a few changes to parking that you’ll want to know about.

Another way the 49ers are making life easier is with new mobile ticketing for both single and season ticket holders. Show your ticket on your Android or Apple phone at the gate and skip the Will Call lines.

If you’ve been wishing for a cold beer during games, wish no more. This season, 49er fans 21 and over can head to Norm’s Tavern in the north end zone of the stadium to do just that. You will need to finish your drink before heading back to your seat, but you can enjoy sipping away in the stadium’s all new Beer Garden. Charlotte 49ers fan, Drew Lewis tweeted, “Hey @charlotteagenda you can now buy beer at Charlotte 49er games. Seems like a good Saturday afternoon choice to me!” It sounds like he’s excited!

Besides drinks at Norm’s Tavern, you’ll also find some new food options this season. Grab favorites like barbecue bacon burgers, kettle corn and jalapeño cheese stuffed pretzels from Chartwell’s concession stands throughout the stadium. You’ll even be able to find one-liter bottles of Smartwater this year.

The sound and look of the stadium are getting some upgrades as well. There’s a new “Rock Solid” wall wrap on the field in the north end zone and a TapSnap Photo Booth on the stadium concourse. For sound, you’ll be able to get hyped for the game with the DJ sounds of Split Second Sound, who also provides audio services for the Carolina Panthers.

There will also be a few themed game days offered this season. Check out the full list below:

Sept. 16 NC A&T Business Appreciation Day; Family Day; Xtra Yard for Teachers

Sept. 23 Georgia State Faith & Family/Fellowship Day; Founders Day; Coaches for the Cure

Oct. 7 Marshall Healthcare Appreciation; Think Pink; Spirit Day

Oct. 21 UAB Homecoming; Teacher Appreciation Day

Nov. 11 Middle Tenn. Military Appreciation Day

Nov. 25 Florida Atlantic Youth Sports Day; Racing Appreciation Day; Senior Day

If you haven’t reserved your free student ticket yet for this seasons home games, head over to www.ticketreturn.com/49ers and to get them. If you aren’t a student, there are season ticket packages available starting at $100, as well as packages for UNC Charlotte faculty and staff through the box office or TicketReturn.

