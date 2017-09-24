49ers Volleyball 11 game win streak ends, fall to WKU

Charlotte loses in three sets to Western Kentucky

Charlotte’s 11-game win streak was ended on Sept. 24 after falling to Western Kentucky in three sets.

Both teams headed into the game with 14 wins and each had a victory against a conference opponent. The 49ers played hard against a team they have not defeated in three years, but were again unable to get the victory as they lost 3-0 in sets.

Charlotte had an 11 game win streak but WKU put on an offensive clinic and was able to end it. The Hilltoppers had three players each with double digit kills. WKU’s Rachel Anderson led the kills category in the game with 20 and had a .545 hitting percentage.

49ers Head Coach Karen Weatherington feels that in order for the team to compete against the rest of their C-USA schedule, strong defense is the key.

“We really need to focus on our defense. If we can set the block and play strong defense, the rest of our game will follow,” Weatherington said.

Charlotte was able to compete with the Hilltoppers in the beginning of each set, but WKU pulled away in all three to hold off the 49ers and earn the win. The first set was won by a score of 25-15, the last two were won by a closer score of 25-20.

49ers Freshman Sydney Rowan had an impressive game in the loss. Rowan led the team with 9 kills along with a total of 24 of 25 successful serve receive attempts.

Next up 49ers will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to take on C-USA opponent UAB on Sept. 29. Charlotte will look to continue their success from the first half of the season and build upon their 14-4 overall record (1-1 C-USA).

