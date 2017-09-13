49ers tie Phoenix in overtime

Charlotte unable to capitalize on 17 shots on goal

The Charlotte 49ers (2-1-1) were unable to secure a win over Elon (3-0-2), finishing play with a 1-1 draw in double overtime.

A goal by Teddy Chaouche in the 32nd minute of play, through the effort of Joe Brito with a cross from inside the box to Daniel Bruce who then kicked the ball back up to the top of the box for Teddy Chaouche to send the ball into the back of the net in the upper left corner, gaining his first career goal with Charlotte.

“Teddy did very well. He’s growing from game to game, he brings a wonderful maturity and calmness to the team,”Chrlotte head coach Kevin Langan said.

In the 64th minute a yellow card was given to Elon’s Jonathan Coleby and in the 66th minute Elon added another yellow card by way of Nicholas O’Callaghan, greatly raising the intensity between the 49ers and Phoenix.

Within the 88th minute, Ronnie Mleczkovicz created a tied game, scoring a goal made off of a corner kick. Charlotte’s Marco Sunol-Rojas had almost secured a win over the Phoenix in the 96th minute of play, putting a ball right inside the goal, only to be called offsides therefore dismissing the 49er’s goal.

“We’re all very disappointed, because we let them get away from us there. But, we’ve got to look at the performance, the performance was very good and early on in the season you want to look at performances,” Langan said.

Overall, Charlotte outplayed Elon, with seventeen shots over Elon’s eight and thirteen corner kicks over their seven. After just the first forty-five minutes of play, the 49ers led in shots 11-1. Of the 49ers’ seventeen shots on goal, Ryan Spaulding led the team with four while Chaouche, Sunol-Rojas, Myles Brown and Callum Montgomery each contributed two shots, and Tommy Madden, Zhuvonte Wilson, Luke Johnson and Fernando Garcia all took a single shot.

The Charlotte 49ers will finish up this round of games at home on Sunday, Sept. 17 against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. at Transamerica Field.

Category:Men's Soccer, Sports