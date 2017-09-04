49ers awarded both Conference USA player of the week honors

Charlotte now holds a 5-3 record two weeks into the season

Charlotte volleyball swept the Conferencee USA weekly awards. Tatyana Thomas and Yumi Garcia were named offensive and defensive player of the week respectively for Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.

This was the first time Thomas had been named a conference player of the week in her collegiate career. Her week started with season high’s as she posted 11 kills and a .526 hitting percentage in a four set victory at UNC Greensboro.

In the same match, Thomas set a new record for blocks in a four set game with 11. This record has been standing for 17 years until the four set victory over the Spartans on August 29.

Over the weekend, the 49ers traveled to Georgia Southern for a tournament dubbed the “Bash in the Boro.” Thomas set a new career high in the first match with 19 kills in a victory over Bethune-Cookman.

In three total matches over the weekend, Thomas hit .469, .556, and .545 against Bethune-Cookman, North Florida, and host team, Georgia Southern, respectively.

Thomas was awarded C-USA OPOTW due to her .512 average, 50 kills, and 27 blocks in four games.

Garcia was named the C-USA DPOTW for the second straight time to begin the season. Her 101 digs over four total matches are a key reason that the team finished the week with a 3-1 record.

In the opening match of the “Bash in the Boro,” Garcia had 35 digs against Bethune-Cookman, a new career high and three off of breaking a school record.

She now holds three 30 dig matches on the season and nearly had a fourth when she recorded 27 in a win over Georgia Southern.

Garcia has posted a C-USA and NCAA leading 206 digs on the year over an eight game span. The sophomore has been recognized for these efforts as she has been the only player to earn DPOTW so far this season.

49ers Volleyball will look to build upon their 5-3 record this season when they host USC Upstate. The match will be held at 6:00 PM on September 6 in the Dale F. Halton arena.

