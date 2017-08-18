Life through Rose colored glasses

Exploring the past, present and future of Charlotte Athletic Director Judy Rose

When she was a child, Judy Rose dreamed of coaching women’s basketball and teach physical education.

Fast forward to current day and Rose now occupies a spacious office overlooking Halton Arena and has been the athletic director for Charlotte for 27 years now. The Blacksburg, S.C. native has seen the 49ers through three conference changes, numerous facility expansions and the addition of football, all after becoming just the third women athletic director at the helm of a Division I program.

Rose began her coaching career when she went to graduate school at the University of Tennessee after earning a degree in physical education from Winthrop.

With Title IX passing a few years prior, women’s athletics on the NCAA front were still in the baby stages. This opened the door for Rose to become an assistant coach during her time as a graduate student under first-year head coach Pat Summitt. Joining the two on the coaching staff was another graduate student, Sylvia Hatchel, who went on to become the head coach at UNC.

“Now that told you they were putting no emphasis on women’s athletics because they have three graduate students being the coaches,” Rose said. “All of us had played college ball, but none of us had coached.”

In 1975, the year Rose graduated from UT, the office of civil rights threatened to defund any school that failed to support women’s programs. Now instead of the high school level, Rose and her women counterparts went on to secure collegiate coaching positions.

“When I got the opportunity to go straight to the college level, I felt so blessed and so fortunate,” Rose said.

While only in graduate school for one year, the trio formed a life-long bond that helped as they went down different avenues of their lives. The three, along with another graduate student Susan Phillips, stayed in contact long after they turned the tassels on graduate school.

“It was one of those friendships, you knew you could count on the four of us if any of us needed something,” Rose said. “We were all so close after that one year. It’s interesting, when you play on a team and play a sport, you’re so connected to the people. I was on my high school basketball team, my college basketball team. But this group in grad school was so tight, we just all respected each other so much.”

In her pursuit of a job, Rose was offered the coaching position for women’s basketball at Francis-Marion and Wingate. With the low-priority placed on women’s athletics, to coach basketball, she would have to fulfill other duties within schools including managing sororities or acting as a dorm mother.

After declining the jobs at Francis-Marion and Wingate, Rose interviewed at Charlotte. In addition to coaching women’s basketball, Rose was responsible for coaching tennis. Rose joined the 49er family in 1975 and has been with the school ever since.

“I feel very blessed because I look at what I was hired to do, then I look at the opportunities that were made available to me,” Rose said.

After being the women’s basketball coach for five years, Rose became the assistant Athletic Director, she was promoted in 1985 to the associate AD. Eventually, Rose had the option: continue to coach basketball or move toward an administrative role.

“It was a hard choice for me, very hard. I thought I would be better long-term in administration. I’m very detail-oriented and I want everything to be nice and everyone to have what they need. I didn’t want to just focus on basketball 24/7, and you have to do that if you’re on the college level,” Rose said.

Upon deciding to shift over to the full-time administrative position, Rose made sure that she was supervising both men and women’s athletics.

“I insisted, once I went on the administrative end, that I didn’t just want to oversee women’s athletics. I wanted to do both men’s and women’s. I don’t know if it was some kind of epiphany, I don’t know why I did that. But I’m glad I did because it didn’t allow me to be cubby-holed in that regard,” Rose said.

In 1990, a mandate from the NCAA stated that football and men’s basketball coaches could not pull double duty and be athletic directors as well. At the time, Jeff Mullins was serving as both the men’s basketball coach and athletic director for Charlotte. After working with Rose for five years, Mullins decided to stick with coaching and recommended she get the AD job.

Upon being informed of the recommendation by Mullins, Rose had mixed feelings on whether she was the right person for the job. In addition to never hiring a men’s basketball coach – at the time the biggest sport on campus – Rose also did not know of any other women that were in her situation.

“I didn’t know if I wanted it. I didn’t know another female athletic director, I had never been around one,” Rose said.

Despite her hesitations, Rose accepted the Athletic Directors position, becoming only the third women athletic director overseeing a Division I program. She continued to break the glass ceiling when, in 2000, she became the first woman to serve on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee.

“It was the best professional experience I have ever had, bar none. I’ve served on loads of NCAA committees, but the bonding that takes place on that. They accepted me, there was never any question. They accepted me as equal on that committee,” Rose said.

In 2001, Rose was named the NACDA Southeast Region Athletic Director of the Year. Some of her other accomplishments as athletic director include raising money to build Halton Arena, Miltimore-Wallis Athletic Training Center, Irwin Belk Track and Field Center and the Wachovia Fieldhouse.

The first of her greatest accomplishments, according to Rose, was the new logo. Jim Woodward was the chancellor when Rose began her logo-changing crusade. He repeatedly shot down the idea, and it wasn’t until two baseball players were drafted and the newspaper said they attended “North Carolina” instead of “Charlotte” that he okayed the idea. A firm was hired and the new athletic logos were designed.

Her other greatest contribution to Charlotte has been the addition of football. A trend was starting across America where schools without football programs were becoming irrelevant, and Rose did not want the 49ers to fade into the background. After trying to convince three different chancellors to add the new sport, Philip Dubois finally greenlighted the project and the pigskin made its way to the Queen City.

“Football has changed this university,” Rose said. “One of the best things football has done for us is awareness and branding. I have never seen so much of our logo [at the inaugural spring game], it was unbelievable.”

During her time as the AD, 49er athletics have prospered. 14 of the 16 teams either secured a league title or received a berth for an NCAA tournament or both. In the classroom, Charlotte athletes have a cumulative GPA of over 3.0 for seven consecutive years. While Charlotte has been successful under Rose’s reign, she wants to see the teams become even better.

“The fan base is hard to satisfy, we all want to win. We’ve got to provide a product that they can get excited by. I want us to be successful in Conference USA. I want us to be more competitive so we’re in post-season play,” Rose said.

Rose’s influence doesn’t stop at the student-athletes. She has also made an impact on coaches like Cara Consuegra.

“Working for Judy has been, for me, probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. When I took over here I was a 32-year-old head coach. It was really important for me that I worked for someone that could also be a mentor,” Consuegra said. “That’s what I think is so special about Judy, is she is our leader and everybody knows that, but she also has a heart for mentoring and helping.”

Though she’s been acting as the Athletic Director for the 49ers for nearly 30 years, Rose still gets out of bed excited for work every morning. Part of the excitement comes from following student-athletes after they’ve graduated.

“I love what I do,” Rose said. “I cannot imagine getting up for work every day and not wanting to go. Probably the best part for me is seeing how we bring student-athletes in as freshman and when they graduate, how much they have matured in that time period. The maturation process of when they come in, and then following them through their careers.”

