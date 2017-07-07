Car rolls into on campus lake

Public safety workers remove car from bottom of Hechenbeliker Lake

It was a hectic Friday afternoon at Hechenbeliker Lake after a car rolled into the water and sank to the bottom.

Public safety workers came out to UNC Charlotte’s campus to assist in bringing the Volvo to land.

According to witnesses, an incoming freshman was driving on to campus when his car stalled. He got out of the car and tried to push it to the curb. Then, it rolled over bushes and into the lake.

The Charlotte Fire Department removed the car from the lake. Scuba divers hooked the car up to cords so that a towing truck could pull it out.

People walking by stopped to take video and live stream the car being removed from the water.

The car has been removed from the lake pic.twitter.com/zsUIniNKl2 — Alex Sands (@alexsands_) July 7, 2017

