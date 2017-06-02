Police Blotter: Reports filed May 6 through May 31
The following are reports of criminal and other incidents responded to by the UNC Charlotte campus Police & Public Safety from May 6 through May 31.
Accident
May 10
- Sanford Hall Lane – While backing, driver of vehicle one struck vehicle two. No injuries were reported.
May 13
- South Village Deck – Driver of vehicle one stated that vehicle two was speeding and struck her vehicle. Driver of vehicle two stated that she was travelling straight in the deck when she was struck on the left passenger side of her vehicle by driver of vehicle one. No injuries were reported.
May 19
- Cameron Boulevard at Martin Village Road – Driver of vehicle one failed to stop and struck rear of vehicle two. No injuries were reported.
May 23
- Lot 26 – While turning right to exit lot 26, driver of vehicle one struck a cement pole on the median. No injuries were reported.
May 26
- East Deck 1 – Driver of vehicle one stated she turned left in the deck and struck vehicle two. No injuries were reported.
Arrest
May 14
- Mary Alexander Road – Subject was arrested for driving while impaired.
May 15
- Union Lane at Cameron Boulevard – Subject was arrested for driving while impaired.
May 29
- Broadrick Boulevard and University City Boulevard – Subject was arrested for DWI after being found asleep in his running vehicle
Breaking and Entering
May 6
- Off Alumni Way – Officer took a report in reference to damage done to a storage shed at the high ropes course. The shed was damaged but there was no apparent disruption to the items stored in side of the shed.
May 12
- Lot 21 – Unknown person(s)removed items from victim’s vehicle that was left unsecure.
May 26
- Belk Hall – Subject stated that items in his room had been moved or removed by an unknown person(s).
Information Only
May 8
- Wallis Hall – Officer responded in reference to a poster that was placed on a student’s door.
May 13
- Student Union – Officer responded in reference to a call at a food establishment within the Student Union. Subject was upset because a refund had not been credited to their account. Officer diffused the situation and referred the student to additional needed services.
May 23
- Student Union Loading Dock – Officers responded in reference to a backup generator that caught fire while being serviced. No injuries were reported.
Larceny
May 12
- Levine Hall – Officer responded in reference to a found campus sign located behind a building. Officers had earlier received a report of damage due to the missing sign. The sign was returned to facilities management.
- Levine Hall – Unknown person(s)removed victim’s cell phone from a secured residence hall room.
May 14
- Student Union Parking Deck – Unknown person(s) removed the temporary tag from the victim’s vehicle.
Medic Assist
May 6
- Delta Zeta – Officer responded in reference to a welfare check. Subject was transferred my MEDIC to CMC University for evaluation.
Motor Vehicle Theft
May 13
- Unspecified – Officers took a report in reference to a possible stolen vehicle.
Vandalism
May 19
- South Village Parking Deck – While backing in a golf cart, driver of vehicle one, stuck a light pole. There was no damage to the golf cart, very little damage to the light pole and no injuries reported.