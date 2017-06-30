Police Blotter: Reports filed in June

The following are reports of criminal and other incidents responded to by the UNC Charlotte campus Police & Public Safety in the month of June.

Accident

June 4

Cone Deck – While backing out of their parking spaces, drivers of vehicles one and two collided. No injuries were reported.

June 11

West Deck – While backing out of a parking space, drivers of vehicle one struck vehicle two that was parked and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

June 22

Craver Road at Elm Lane – While backing up, vehicle one struck concrete construction barrier causing minor damage to rear passenger side bumper. No injuries were reported.

Arrest

June 11

University City Boulevard and John Kirk Boulevard – Subject was stopped for a traffic infraction. It was determined that he had an outstanding warrant. Subject was placed under arrest.

Liquor Law Violation

June 3

ABC Store – Officer assisted a ALE officer with the issuance of a state citation and served the subject with a campus appearance ticket in reference to the attempted purchase of alcohol with a fake ID.

Category:Campus, Crime, News