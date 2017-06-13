Nichting goes to the Orioles

In a monumental day for the 49ers in the draft, outfielder becomes third player selected

In the ninth round of the MLB Draft T.J. Nichting was taken by the Baltimore Orioles, adding to the list of 49ers taken in the draft Tuesday afternoon.

The senior outfielder was second in Conference-USA in the batting average category, stouting a .367 at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Nichting recorded 92 hits, 15 doubles, four triples and five home runs. The Ohio native is responsible for 51 RBI and 61 runs himself. Nichting was second in the conference with 17 stolen bases this season.

In his junior season, Nichting was named to the NCCSIA All-State Second Team after hitting .358 and 33 RBI. He also led the conference with 22 doubles.

During the 2015 campaign Nichting had nine multi-hit games. He led the team in doubles with 16 and finished fourth on the team in hits with 38.

In his first season with the 49ers, Nichting hit .283 during his 51 games played and was named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team as well as named the Team MVP.

The MLB Draft continues Tuesday and will conclude on Wednesday.

Category:Baseball, Sports