Netzer drafted in third round by Red Sox

The second basemen becomes fourth highest Niner taken in MLB draft

Brett Netzer became the fourth highest 49er taken in the MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon when he was selected in the third round, 101st pick overall, by the Boston Red Sox. Netzer is the first player selected this season from Conference USA.

Netzer finished the 2017 season with a .342 batting average that included 16 doubles, four triples and five home runs. The junior racked up 44 RBI this past season and 119 total bases. His 84 hits this season was a team-high and the seventh most in the conference.

The South Carolina native led the team in on-base percentage, boasting a .425 and crossed home plate 50 times, second on the team.

On the field Netzer assisted in turning 28 double plays and 108 put outs to help give the second basemen a .947 fielding percentage.

Netzer was catching people’s eyes before the 2017 season began, being tabbed as a third-team Preseason All American by Collegiate Baseball.

In his sophomore season with the Niners, Netzer led the team with a .384 average. He also recorded a team-best 47 runs.During his first season in Charlotte, Netzer was named to C-USA’s All-Freshman team team after hitting .318 on the season.

The MLB Draft continues Tuesday and concludes with the final rounds on Wednesday afternoon.

