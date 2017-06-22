Muse and Thirty Seconds to Mars Bring Sunshine to Charlotte on a Rainy Day

Last Thursday, Muse was set to perform at the PNC Music Pavilion with Thirty Seconds to Mars as their special guest. The afternoon started off bright, hot, and ready for a rocking concert. Missio, an electro pop style band opened for the night and got the crowd ready for Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Jared Leto, always in his eclectic fashion, ran out to a roaring crowd full of life long fans. Songs like This is War and Kings and Queens brought fans back to earlier albums. This was their first time back in Charlotte since 2014.

Leto exuded such high energy that the crowd could not keep still the entire set. At one point he made his way through the crowd and sang The Kill to a section of fans in the back. It’s moments like those that keep a crowd engaged and upbeat.

The band finished off with Closer to the Edge, a huge crowd pleaser. Dozens of fans were invited up on stage for the duration of the song. Leto’s connection to his fans was nothing less than electric.

Leto mentioned that a new album would be coming soon in the next year or so. The band hasn’t released new music since their fourth studio album, “Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams,” which was released in 2013.

But of course, this is a summer night in Charlotte. A tremendous downpour of rain and lightning pushed back the headliner, Muse, for more than an hour.

The rain was no match for the truest Muse fans, who patiently waited for the rain to subside. The band came on at around 10:15 p.m. and I immediately understood why their fans are so loyal. Matt Bellamy’s voice is pure velvet. His first note was surprisingly smooth after a stellar guitar intro. Bellamy’s skills on the guitar throughout were superb, along with Chris Wolstenholme on the bass.

The band played old favorites, like “Assassin” and “Supermassive Black Hole”, along with hits off of their latest album — “Drones” — from 2015, like “Dead Inside”.

Muse’s fan base crossed generations. There were kids who could sing every lyric along with their parents. That’s what can happen after being a band for 17 years. Their music has been able to transcend the years and impact people of all ages.

On the production end, the multiple moving screens added a layer of depth to the concert. With each song the screens would shift to compliment the rhythms and sound. The lighting and technological additions amplified the music and created a true concert experience.

By the end of the night, Muse fans got their fill of old classics and new hits, keeping them satisfied until the next tour rolls around. A new album should be coming out by the end of 2018, but new music is rumored to be released before the album itself.

Category:Arts and Entertainment, Music